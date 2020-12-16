Technology News
Mi TV Shipments Reach Five Million Units in India in Over Two Years, Xiaomi Announces

Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup includes a myriad of models, with the latest being Mi QLED TV 4K and Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 December 2020 14:42 IST
Mi TV Shipments Reach Five Million Units in India in Over Two Years, Xiaomi Announces

Mi TV models gained attention due to their affordable pricing

Highlights
  • Xiaomi sold five million Mi TV models since 2018
  • The first model, Mi TV 4, was launched in February 2018
  • Xiaomi’s Mi TV models crossed the four million mark in March this year

Xiaomi India shared that it has sold five million Mi TV models since 2018. The development has been shared on Twitter via the official Mi India account and the sales number has been taken from Xiaomi Data Center. The first Mi TV model, Mi TV 4, was launched in India in February 2018 and Xiaomi called it the world's thinnest LED TV at the time. The company garnered a lot of attention with its Mi TV series, thanks to their budget-friendly pricing and impressive specifications.

The tweet by Mi India states the company has shipped five million Mi TV models in India since 2018, which is when the first Mi TV came out. The first Mi TV was Mi TV 4 that was released in February 2018. Thanking the fans for their support, the post asks customers to name which Mi TV they own. The five million number has come from Xiaomi Data Center.

 

 

Back in March this year, Xiaomi crossed the four million mark for its Mi TV models in India. This means that in the past nine months, the company sold around one million more Mi TV models. The Mi TV series grew in popularity because of its budget-friendly pricing and wide variety of models to choose from. Mi TV 4 is a 55-inch 4K smart TV that was launched at Rs. 39,999 and since then, there have been several additions to the series.

This year, Xiaomi released a 2020 edition of Mi TV 4X 55 (Review) that is powered by a quad core Amlogic A53 processor and has 2GB of RAM. It runs on Android TV 9 and has 20W speakers. It also launched Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition that comes with a 32-inch and a 43-inch screen size and is priced at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. The latest addition to the Mi TV lineup is the recently launched Mi QLED TV 4K that has a 55-inch QLED Ultra-HD screen and is priced at Rs. 54,999.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi TV, Mi TV Shipments, Mi TV 4, Mi QLED TV 4K
