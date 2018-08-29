Xiaomi Says Half a Million Mi TV Units Sold in India Within 6 Months

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced that it has sold more than half a million Mi TV units in India in over six months. Xiaomi has three Mi TV models in the country, including two in Mi TV 4A series and one Mi TV 4, that it had launched earlier this year across Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, in March and February respectively. March The combined sale of Mi TV 4 55-inch, Mi TV 4A 32-inch, and Mi TV 4A 43-inch accounts for over 500,000 sold units, Xiaomi has announced. "This achievement marks an industry first, and is a key milestone for Xiaomi India," the company said in a press statement.

The flagship 55-inch Mi TV 4 is priced at Rs. 44,999 in India. It sports a 55-inch Ultra-HD display panel that supports HDR and measures only 4.9mm in total thickness. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC, coupled with Mali-T830 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It has 8GB of onboard storage and offers features such as Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio as well as two 8W duct inverted speakers. The TV runs Android-based PatchWall UI that provides artificial intelligence (AI) powered personalised recommendation and universal search.

Meanwhile, the Mi TV 4A 43-inch variant's price in India is Rs. 22,999 and the Mi TV 4A 32-inch variant costs Rs. 13,999. They are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM. The TVs comes with 8GB of internal storage. The 43-inch Mi TV 4A sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display.

On the achievement of crossing the 0.5 million mark, Raghu Reddy, Head, Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India said, "We are extremely proud to be sharing this milestone with our fans and partners. It took us years of planning to get the hardware design, smart Patchwall User Interface and software partnerships to deliver a truly smart TV experience to our Mi Fans. We are glad that half a million Indians put their faith in a Mi TV in such a short span of time. Based on what we know, no other brand has ever achieved this in India. We are extremely thankful to all our Mi Fans for their amazing support, and will continue to work hard to constantly outdo ourselves as we have done on many occasions this year. I am especially thankful to our partner Flipkart who have extended their support and made Mi TVs an extremely successful product. One thing I would like to share with our Mi Fans is that this is just the beginning of a beautiful Mi TV journey and there will be many more reasons to celebrate."

Xiaomi claims that its Mi LED TVs recently became the most rated TVs on Flipkart with over 100,000 ratings and have garnered a lot of love from users across India. "We are delighted at yet another milestone in Xiaomi and Flipkart partnership that goes a long way; one that began from smartphones and has mushroomed into other product categories. Consumer electronics in India is a complex market to solve for, given post sale forms a very important part of the customer experience journey. Keeping that in mind, Flipkart built an end to end experience leveraging own infrastructure and our partners in the ecosystem, redefining the post facto experience and hence resulting in an overall growth of the TV market and improvement in the penetration into households in the country. This success is a validation from our customers and shows the growing appetite of the market for advanced and affordable products," Sandeep Karwa, Head, TV & Large Appliances, Flipkart said in a statement.