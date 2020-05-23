Xiaomi Mi TV owners in India will now get access to curated movie and TV series collections as a part of the company's PatchWall interface, a company executive revealed earlier today. The “Collections” as the new feature is called will appear right below “Recent Added” content. The “Collections” feature comes just days after Xiaomi added Sony LIV streaming service to its PatchWall interface and introduced the new Kids Mode. As people are spending more time than ever in front of their televisions, the “Collections” as well as other recently launched features will certainly be appreciated by Mi TV users in the country.

Collections on Xiaomi PatchWall

Xiaomi's Eshwar Nilakantan announced the launch of Collections on Twitter. Nilakantan is the category lead for smart TVs at Xiaomi India. According to Nilakantan's tweet, Collections will include curated movies across genres, actors, and more. The images shared by the executive also reveal that there will be TV series collections as well. Opening a collection will list all movies or shows in that curated list.

Launched Collections on PatchWall! One place to check out the best curated movies across Genres, Actors, etc..



The curated list has movies for everyone! Mi Fans - hope you like this feature!! pic.twitter.com/WgvKC3FKF6 — Eshwar (@eshwar_nc) May 23, 2020

It is unclear right now whether Collections will be available to all Mi TV devices that include PatchWall or just the ones running on PatchWall 3.0.

To recall, Xiaomi earlier week added Sony LIV content to its PatchWall interface, so if you are a subscriber to Sony LIV, you will find content from the service integrated right in Xiaomi's TV interface.

Xiaomi had earlier also launched Kids Mode as a part of PatchWall interface. In the launch announcement, the company noted Kids Mode includes parental lock, safe universal search, free educational content, smart curation, and pop-out banner collections. So, in a way, collections first showed up in Kids Mode.