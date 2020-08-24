Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on September 7. Not much is known about the new television, but it's likely to be the company's most premium offering in the television segment yet. A teaser page by Xiaomi has revealed some features, including familiar ones such as the company's Patchwall launcher and the fact that the television will likely run Android TV at its base. It has been a few months since the last major television launch by Xiaomi, and the new Mi TV Horizon Edition is timed to coincide with the festive season sales kicking off in India.

The Mi TV Horizon Edition was revealed through a teaser page by Xiaomi India, indicating the launch date, and a few new features. These include a promise of ‘quintessential display tech', suggesting that the television could have a premium screen. Although it's likely to be an LED screen, there's no ruling out the possibility of this being a QLED or OLED TV. Furthermore, the TV will have the Patchwall launcher, and is said to provide access to over 5,000 apps, suggesting that the TV will be running on Android TV with access to the Google Play Store for the Android TV platform.

Finally, there is also a ‘quick wake' feature being teased, suggesting that Xiaomi has finally implemented a way to quickly turn on the TV from standby mode. Previous Xiaomi TV models have been criticised by many (including us) for the lack of a quick wake option, with the TV taking around 45 seconds to fully reboot every time it's switched on.

The ‘Horizon Edition' branding borrows from Xiaomi's recently launched Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, which features a high screen-to-body ratio with thin bezels. The Mi TV Horizon Edition could feature a similar design, based on the branding and the image in the teaser, with slim bezels all around and also a slim overall design.

Xiaomi has been in the television segment in India since 2018, with the Mi TV range starting at Rs. 12,499. The company most recently launched the Mi TV 4X range in India, which is available in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches.

