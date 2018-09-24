Soon after it made all 3 Mi TV models available for purchase via open sales, Xiaomi has announced its smart TVs will now be up for grabs via its partner stores in nine major cities. This means buyers will be able to head to a nearby Mi Preferred Partner store in their city to get their hands on the Xiaomi smart TV instead of waiting for it to be delivered. Of course, Mi Home outlets have had the Mi TV models in stock since their respective launches. The Mi TVs come in three sizes - 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch - and are powered by the Android-based Patchwall UI.

Xiaomi said in a statement to the media the Mi TV models will be available via over 500 Mi Preferred Partner stores in 9 cities. These include New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore, Patna, and Maddur. Other cities with Mi channel partners will also get the Xiaomi smart TVs offline shortly, though no timeline was announced for the same.

Previously, Xiaomi had announced that it has sold over 500,000 units of the three models (combined) in a span of 6 months. The flagship 55-inch Mi TV 4 is priced at Rs. 44,999 in India and sports a 55-inch Ultra-HD display panel that supports HDR and measures only 4.9mm in total thickness. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC, coupled with Mali-T830 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It has 8GB of onboard storage and offers features such as Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio as well as two 8W duct inverted speakers. The TV runs Android-based PatchWall UI that provides artificial intelligence (AI) powered personalised recommendation and universal search.

Meanwhile, the Mi TV 4A 43-inch variant's price in India is Rs. 22,999 and the Mi TV 4A 32-inch variant costs Rs. 13,999. They are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM. The TVs comes with 8GB of internal storage. The 43-inch Mi TV 4A sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display.