Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Xiaomi Teases

Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Xiaomi Teases

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X will come with narrow bezels that have a metal finish. It will have support for Dolby Vision as well.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 August 2021 17:56 IST
Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Xiaomi Teases

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MiTVIndia

Mi TV 5X will come with far-field mics for easier access to Google Assistant

Highlights
  • Mi TV 5X will launch in India on August 26
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 5X will have a new generation of PatchWall interface
  • It is unclear which size the Mi TV 5X will launch in

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X will launch in India on August 26 alongside the Mi Band 6 and Mi Notebook, and the company has been teasing some of the features of these products. Mi TV India has shared on Twitter that the Mi TV 5X will come with 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Mi TV 5X, as the name suggests, will succeed the popular Mi TV 4X series that includes 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models. As of now, it is unclear which sizes will be part of the Mi TV 5X series.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to share some of the features of the upcoming Mi TV 5X. Through its Mi TV India account, the company has revealed that the Mi TV 5X will come with 40W stereo speakers. In a separate tweet, the company shared that the TV will also have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Till now, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi TV 5X will feature metal finish bezels, new generation of PatchWall interface, and far-field mics for easier access to Google Assistant. It also shared that the picture will be responsive to the environment - which could mean there are ambient light sensors that dynamically adjust picture quality or brightness.

The Mi TV 5X is claimed to come with future ready specifications, as per the dedicated event page on the official website. It will launch in India on August 26 at the company's Smarter Living 2022 event that will start at 12pm (noon), alongside the Mi Band 6 and the Mi Notebook.

Xiaomi currently offers a range of smart TVs starting from inexpensive offerings all the way up to the Mi QLED TV 75 that costs Rs. 1,27,999. There are TVs under its budget friendly Mi LED TV 4A and 4C brands. As mentioned earlier, there are three models in the Mi TV 4X series. The Chinese company also offers a range of smart TVs under its Redmi brand.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi TV 5X, Mi TV 5X, Mi TV 5X specifications, Xiaomi, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vine Co-Creator's New Project Supdrive Is All About NFTs That Are Actual Video Games

Related Stories

Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Xiaomi Teases
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  2. Vivo Y33s With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India
  3. Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns as New Spider-Man Trailer Allegedly Leaks
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  6. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Upgraded With Intel Core i7-11370H, More
  7. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  9. What Is Cryptocurrency? Making Sense of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and the Rest
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50A Allegedly Bags BIS, NBTC Certification; Camera Details Surface as Well
  2. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hacked Funds Returned
  3. Nokia G50 Accidentally Confirmed by the Company on Instagram, Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Russian News Websites Blocked by Ukraine, Accused of Spreading Propaganda
  5. Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Xiaomi Teases
  6. Vine Co-Creator's New Project Supdrive Is All About NFTs That Are Actual Video Games
  7. Ethiopia to Build Local Social Media Platform to Rival Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp
  8. WhatsApp for Android Testing New Payment Shortcut, Desktop Users Get Beta Programme
  9. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26 at 12pm
  10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Upgraded With Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com