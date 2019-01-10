NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55 Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43 Inch Launched in India

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch Launched in India

, 10 January 2019
Xiaomi's new Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch (above) and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch (below) models

Highlights

  • Mi TV 4X Pro 55-Inch price in India is set at Rs. 39,999
  • Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch price in India is set at Rs. 22,999
  • Both will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores

Xiaomi has now launched the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch in India. The new TVs are powered by the Armlogic 960X processor, and run on Xiaomi's Patchwall interface and Android TV as well. The larger Mi TV 4X Pro integrates 2GB RAM and 8GB storage, and the 43-inch Mi TV 4A packs 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The 55-inch variant sports a 4K resolution 10-bit panel, and the 43-inch variant sports a 1080p display 8-bit panel. Xiaomi has also launched a sound bar in India for Rs. 4,999.

Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch price in India, availability

The Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch is priced in India at Rs. 39,999 and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch is priced at Rs. 22,999. Both the TV sets will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from January 15, 12 noon IST onwards. On Thursday, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Soundbar in India, priced at Rs. 4,999. It will be available from January 16 via Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch features

One of the big highlights is that the TVs come with 20W stereo speakers for high quality sound output. The TVs sport thin bezels on all four sides, and comes with a metallic finish that the company calls Piano Black. The two variants come with a Bluetooth remote that offers Google Assistant voice command support. The TVs support built-in Chromecast, and the PatchWall OS features content from 14 different partners with over 700,000+ hours of content. The company says that online and set top box content is seamlessly integrated for ease in discovery. Some of the top content partners include Hotstar, Hungama, Sony Liv, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, Hooq, Epic ON and more.

mi led tv 4a pro 43 xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch

 

Starting with the Mi TV 4X Pro, it sports a 55-inch (2160x3840 pixels) 4K UHD display with 10-bit colour depth and HDR10 support. It is powered by the 64-bit Amlogic quad-core processor with Mali-450 GPU. The 55-inch TV packs 2GB RAM and offers 8GB of internal storage capacity. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one S/PDIF port, and one Ethernet port as well. As mentioned, it comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound support.

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A Pro TV sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display, and packs only 1GB RAM. It comes with 3.5mm audio jack support as well. All the other features are similar to that of the 55-inch variant.

Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Mi TVs said in a statement, "We launched Mi LED TVs last year and the phenomenal response to the category has been overwhelming to say the least. We hit many milestones, including becoming the number 1 smart TV brand in India by selling over a million units in 9 months. We are very excited to take the most exciting category forward with the new TVs and add our first new category for 2019 - Mi Soundbar to our portfolio. I am hopeful that our Mi Fans would love the product with as much enthusiasm as has gone into building it."

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

