Xiaomi has launched four new televisions in China under its Mi TV 4C, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4S brands. The display sizes of these new TVs range from 32 inches to 55 inches and price ranges from roughly Rs. 10,600 to Rs. 35,100. Pre-booking for all variants has now begun in the company's home country with shipments to commence from May 31, which is the same date as Xiaomi's annual product launch. The Xiaomi Mi 8 flagship and MIUI 10 are set to be unveiled at the event next week.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C

The 32-inch model of the Mi TV 4C has been showcased at a price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) in China. It sports an HD panel with a 1366x768 resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle. Response time is 6.5ms and refresh rate is 60Hz. The TV is powered by an ARM Advanced multi-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz, alongside 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C

In terms of connectivity, the Mi TV 4C offers two HDMI ports, an AV port, a USB port, one Ethernet port, S/PDIF, and an analogue signal DTMB. Much like other Mi TV offerings, it runs PatchWall interface and comes with preloaded apps and features.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S

Two new variants in the Mi TV 4S lineup have also been unveiled in 43-inch and 55-inch variants. The 43-inch model has been priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,100) and comes with a 4K Ultra HD display that has an 8ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree viewing angle. There is a quad-core processor under the hood, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The 55-inch variant gets a curved display, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB inbuilt storage with a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,100).

Both variants support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and connectivity includes two HDMI ports (three on the 55-inch model), one AV port, an analog signal DTMB port, two USB ports, one Ethernet, and one S/PDIF. As usual, there is PatchWall UI powering the Mi TV 4S.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X

A 55-inch variant in the Mi TV 4X series has been unveiled. Priced at CNY 2,799 or roughly Rs. 29,800, this PatchWall-based TV comes with 4K HDR capabilities (3840x2160 panel), an AI-based voice recognition system, ultra-thin bezels, Dolby audio, a 64-bit quad-core SoC, 2GB RAM, and 8GB of inbuilt storage. As for connectivity, the 55-inch Mi TV 4X comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an AV Input, and an S/PDIF.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.