Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-Inch With 4K Display, HDR Support Launched

Xiaomi has expanded its smart TV portfolio with the launch of a 75-inch variant of the Mi TV 4S in China. The new variant will go on sale in the country from November 23, and its key highlights are the large display, sleek design, 4K screen, HDR support, and more. To recall, the Mi TV 4S already has 43-inch and 55-inch variants launched in the market, and now it's making available another option for customers who prefer really big screens. Even the Mi TV 4 series introduced a 75-inch option recently in the market.

The Mi TV 4S 75-inch variant is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs.82,100), and will be made available on Xiaomi Mall and Mi Home Stores in China. To recall, the 43-inch model of the Mi TV 4S was launched earlier in May, and it has been priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,100) and comes with a 4K Ultra HD display that has an 8ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree viewing angle. There is a quad-core processor under the hood, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The 55-inch variant got a curved display, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB inbuilt storage, and came with a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,100).

Coming back to the Mi TV 4S, the television supports a 4K LCD display panel with narrow bezels and HDR support, and is built with aerospace-grade aluminium, brushed metal, and silver-grey metal finishes. It is powered by the 64-bit A53 quad-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and just 8GB internal storage. Internal storage on the 75-inch Mi TV 4 was at 32GB. As mentioned, the TV supports HDR, and has Bluetooth, DTS-HD and Dolby audio, and Wi-Fi connectivity options as well.

Just like the other two variants, this 75-inch Mi TV 4S also runs on Xiaomi's own PatchWall UI and it also brings along AI-based voice recognition. The remote also comes with a designated button to activate the voice assistant to operate the TV with easy voice commands. The device can be purchased after November 23 from the company's official website.