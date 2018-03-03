Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43-Inch Model to Be Priced at Rs. 27,999 in India, Mi.com Listing Tips

 
, 03 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43-Inch Model to Be Priced at Rs. 27,999 in India, Mi.com Listing Tips

Highlights

  • The 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4C model has been spotted on the Mi India site
  • It has been priced at Rs. 27,999, the listing indicates
  • Xiaomi is all set to launch new televisions in India on Wednesday

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new cheaper, smaller range of smart televisions in India, and it recently announced its new Mi TV series launch would be on Wednesday, March 7. Ahead of that launch, the 43-inch Mi TV 4C has been spotted listed on the company's India site, priced at Rs. 27,999. This is at least one of the models Xiaomi is expected to launch on the day, with a 32-inch model from the Mi TV 4A series also likely to makes its way to Indian shores. Separately, Xiaomi on Saturday launched a new television in China, the 40-inch Mi TV 4A.

The 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4C that has been spotted on the Xiaomi India site (the listing was still live at the time of publishing) was first launched in China in October last year. Called the Mi LED Smart TV 4C in India, it was priced at CNY 1,849 (roughly Rs. 19,000), so the India price of Rs. 27,999 seen in the listing is a significant premium. A 15-percent off label is visible on India site listing, but it is not certain if the price seen takes into account that discount, as the model is also seen as out of stock. A 55-inch model was also launched in the Mi TV 4C series, priced at CNY 2,649 (roughly Rs. 26,000).

The Mi TV 4C's 43-inch model bears a full-HD display, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, a quad-core Amlogic T962 64-bit processor, and supports connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz dual band Wi-Fi), Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby, and DTS Audio. The Mi TV 4C also sports a blue light-reducing mode to reduce eye strain problem. The processor on the Mi TV 4C series also supports HDR 10 and HLG. To get back to the other television expected to be announced - Xiaomi's cheapest and smallest TV yet - the 32-inch Mi TV 4A. It was launched at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,300), and will probably be the highlight of Wednesday's launch.

Now, coming to Xiaomi's Saturday launch - the Mi TV 4A 40-inch model. The model has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,400). It sports a 40-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display, a 64-bit Amlogic L962-H8X (1.5GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC) with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a 60Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 2 HDMI ports, one component port, 2 USB ports, 1  Ethernet port, 1 S / PDIF port, Dolby Audio, DTS- HD audio dual decoding, 2x8W speakers, and the AI-based PatchWall UI.

xiaomi 40 inch mi tv 4a xiaomi

The new Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40-inch model

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

For the latest smartphone launches by Samsung, Nokia, Sony, Asus, and other MWC 2018 announcements, visit our MWC hub.

Further reading: Home Entertainment, India, Televisions, TVs, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV, Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 43, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, Xiaomi Mi TV 4C
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp for Android Now Gives You 4,096 Seconds to Delete a Message for Everyone
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43-Inch Model to Be Priced at Rs. 27,999 in India, Mi.com Listing Tips
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Best Smartwatch Under Rs.1000
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Now Gives You Over an Hour to Delete a Message for Everyone
  2. Xiaomi's 43-Inch Mi TV 4C Model Spotted Listed at Rs. 27,999 in India
  3. Almost No One Is Making a Living on YouTube
  4. Moto G6 Play Specifications Tipped by Certification Agency
  5. Xiaomi Set to Launch New Mi TV Series in India on March 7
  6. Paytm Claims the Lead on UPI Payments, but It's Too Soon to Call a Winner
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pre-Bookings via Offline Partners Begin
  8. Nokia 8110 (2018) First Impressions
  9. Asus ZenFone 5z and ZenFone 5 (2018) First Impressions
  10. Nintendo Switch Turns One - Should You Buy It Now?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.