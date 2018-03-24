Xiaomi has brought Hotstar integration for its Mi TV series of Android-based smart TVs. The new offering enables tons of new TV shows, movies, and sports for Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A users in India. The Chinese company on Friday also launched its new Mi accessories, including the Mi Travel Backpack, Mi City Backpack, Mi Casual Backpack, and Mi Band Strap - HRX Edition. All these new accessories will go on sale in the country through Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

To access Hotstar on your Xiaomi Mi TV 4 or Mi TV 4A, you need to find the Hotstar app by going to the More Apps section. The app allows you to search your favourite TV shows, movies, and sports events. Also, it features a group of thumbnails on the homescreen, showing various top TV show and movie titles.

On the part of new Mi accessories, the Mi Travel Backpack comes at a price of Rs. 1,999 and is available in two colour options, Blue and Grey. The two-compartment Mi Travel Backpack has a waterproof coating and features a modern mesh design for each adjustment. It is also structured to cushion your back.

Mi Travel Backpack

The Mi City Backpack, on the other hand, comes at Rs. 1,599 and has a sleek design with four compartments to accommodate your daily essentials easily. The bag is touted to be ergonomically designed with EPE filling and adjustable shoulder straps. It is also made with a water-resistant material and comes in Dark Grey and Light Grey colour options.

Mi City Backpack

Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Casual Backpack in India at Rs. 899. It has a classic checkered pattern design, equipped with YKK-quality zippers. The shoulder straps and front pockets are claimed to resist external wear and tear. Furthermore, the bag is available in Black, Grey, and Blue colour options.

Mi Casual Backpack

For the Mi Band HRX Edition users, Xiaomi has brought the Mi Band Strap - HRX Edition at an affordable price of Rs. 199. The Mi Band Strap - HRX Edition comes in four colour options, including Orange, Blue, Black, and Green. The interchangeable strap features an inner lining to support vigorous experiences. It will go on sale in the country starting March 31.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched the Mi Earphones at Rs. 699 and their low-end variant at an as low price as Rs. 399. The earphones have a built-in microphone and are made with Kevlar fibre cable. There is also an improved third-generation balanced damping to enhance the music playback experience.