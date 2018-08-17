NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-Inch, 32-Inch Now Available in Open Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com

, 17 August 2018
Mi TV 4A has been made available in 43-inch and 32-inch sizes in India

Highlights

  • Flipkart, Mi.com will now sell Mi TV 4A models via open sale
  • Both the sites are listed with offers
  • MI TV 4A price starts at Rs. 13,999

Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 4A in 32-inch and 43-inch size variants in India in March this year. Ever since launch, the Chinese company has been hosting flash sales on Flipkart and Mi.com to sell its TV, and now the two size variants are available via open sale on the two sites. This means you will no longer need to register and wait for a flash sale to chance a purchase. The 43-inch Mi TV 4A price in India has been set at Rs. 22,999 at launch, while the 32-inch Mi TV 4A is priced at Rs. 13,999.

Flipkart lists both the size variants will multiple offers including a two months free subscription from ACT Fibernet in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi only. The e-commerce site also offers Rs. 6,000 off on exchange with an old TV set, and extra 5 percent off can be availed by Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders. You can buy the Mi TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch from here.

Mi.com is offering Rs. 2,200 instant cashback with a JioFi connection, free Sony LIV and Hungama Play subscriptions for three months, a two months free subscription of ACT Fibernet, and free installation services as well. You can but the Mi TV 4A from Mi.com here.

Mi TV 4A specifications

The Mi TV 4A models are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM. The TVs comes with 8GB of internal storage. The 43-inch Mi TV 4A sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity options on the 43-inch Mi TV 4A include Wi-Fi, three HDMI (one ARC) ports, three USB 2.0 ports, one Ethernet port, one AV component port, one S/PDIF audio port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack port. The 32-inch model comes with two USB 2.0 ports and misses out on the S/PDIF port, with the rest of the connectivity options being the same. The 43-inch variant measures 970x613x214mm (including base), and weighs 7.43kg (7.37kg without base), while the 32-inch variant measures 733x478x180mm (including base). The Mi TV 4A models sport two 10W speakers with DTS-HD audio quality.

