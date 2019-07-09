Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi TV 4A Early Access Program for Android 9 Pie Update Announced by Xiaomi

Mi TV 4A Early Access Program for Android 9 Pie Update Announced by Xiaomi

The TVs were originally launched running Android 6-based software.

By | Updated: 9 July 2019 14:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi TV 4A Early Access Program for Android 9 Pie Update Announced by Xiaomi

The Mi TV 4A series is the company’s most affordable range in India

Highlights
  • The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series is on track to be updated to Android 9 Pie
  • Xiaomi has initiated the Early Access Program for the update
  • Only 50 active Mi fans will be chosen for the Early Access Program

Xiaomi has seen some success with its TV lineup in India, and the affordable Mi TV 4A that was launched in 2018 is among its most popular options. While the lineup has been replaced by the Mi TV 4A Pro and other similar lines, Xiaomi is continuing to services its original models. Now in line for a firmware update are the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV 4A models, with Xiaomi announcing that a major update bringing Android 9 Pie-based Android TV to the popular TV range is in the works.

The Chinese electronics company has just initiated an Early Access Program for the Android 9 Pie update for the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series, with 50 active Mi fans set to be chosen to receive early access to the new firmware. The announcement was made through a forum post on the official Xiaomi community page. To apply for the program, you need to have a Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch or 43-inch variant. Interested users can apply through the forum post, and the users selected will be announced on July 20.

After an initial period of testing with a limited number of users, Xiaomi will likely roll out the stable build for all users of the TV series. According to Xiaomi, over one million people own and use the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A range. The biggest change in the new software update is the Android version; the update will bring the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A range to Android 9 Pie, and will also have the TVs run on the Android TV software. This brings various advantages, including the Google Play Store for app downloads, built-in Chromecast, access to Google Play Movies and Google Play Music, and the improved YouTube app.

Some of Xiaomi's older models in India run on Patchwall, the company's custom UI for its TVs. Patchwall recently received an update which brought these TVs to Patchwall 2.0. Xiaomi also claims that it has sold over two million Mi TVs in India since its launch in India in February 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, Android TV, Android 9 Pie
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Samsung Galaxy A30 Update Brings July Android Security Patch, Improves Moisture Detection: Report
Honor Play 8 With Helio A22 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera, 3020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Mi TV 4A Early Access Program for Android 9 Pie Update Announced by Xiaomi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  2. Lenovo Ego Review
  3. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  4. Sony X95G 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Video Teaser Released Ahead of August 7 Launch
  6. Leaf Pods Truly Wireless Earphones Review: The Rs. 3,999 Apple AirPods Alternative
  7. TikTok Suspends Users Who Posted Video on Jharkhand Lynching
  8. Realme 3i Set to Debut in India Alongside Realme X
  9. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  10. AMD Launches 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X CPU in India: Prices, Specs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.