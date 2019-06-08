Xiaomi has announced that the Mi LED TV 4 Pro will now be available via offline stores as well. The Mi LED TV 4 Pro has so far been sold only through online channels, but following in the footsteps of the standard Mi LED TVs that hit retail stores in the first quarter of 2018, it can now be purchased from physical retailers. Xiaomi has joined hands with Vijay Sales to offer the Mi LED TV 4 Pro via brick and mortar stores. Starting June 7, the Mi LED TV 4 Pro is available across all Vijay Sales stores in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, and Delhi NCR.

The Mi LED TV 4 Pro was launched in India in Q3 last year, and recently received a price cut, which brought its price down to Rs. 47,999, from its original asking price of Rs. 49,999. On the software side, the Xiaomi offering boots Google's Android TV platform and comes with Google Play Store and built-in Chromecast support.

As for the specifications, the Mi LED TV 4 Pro packs a 55-inch 4K HDR display and is just 4.9mm thick. The 4K TV from Xiaomi features 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD support, and draws power from an Amlogic 64-bit processor with 7th-gen imaging technology paired with Mali-450 graphics. The quad-core processor ticks alongside 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity and port selection are rounded off by Bluetooth 4.2, single-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Ethernet, three HDMI ports, 2 USB port, and an S/PDIF port.

“We are thrilled to partner exclusively with Vijay Sales to bring our 55-inch Mi LED 4 PRO TV offline for our users,” said Sunil Baby, Director of Xiaomi India's Offline Operations. “We hope that we can continue to expand our portfolio offline in order to provide an even more enhanced consumer experience through highest quality products at an honest pricing”, he added.