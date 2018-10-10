Xiaomi's Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch model, launched in India last month, is set to go on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart and Mi.com, at 12pm IST. Alongside, the company's Mi Home Security Camera 360 and Mi Luggage have also go on sale in the country today, with the former being made available via Amazon India, Flipkart, and Mi.com, and the latter being made available via Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and offline partners. To recall, both the Mi Home Security Camera 360 and Mi Luggage were launched on the same day as the Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch model last month.

Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch price in India, specifications

The Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999. Xiaomi notes that the price is introductory in nature, and valid only for a month. While the smart TV will initially be available via Flipkart and Mi.com, it will be made available to buy via Mi Home stores and offline channel partners soon after.

As for the Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch model's specifications, it features a 55-inch 4K HDR frameless display, a thickness of just 4.9mm, 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD, an AmLogic 64-bit quad-core processor with 7th-gen imaging technology, Mali-450 graphics, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of inbuilt storage, three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an S/PDIF port, Bluetooth v4.2 support, as well as a new 11-button remote with a dedicated voice search button. It also has access to the Google Play Store, and features Chromecast support built-in. To recall, at its launch event last month, Xiaomi had also announced new content partners in India - including Eros Now, Jio Cinema, Hooq, and Epic - adding that support for Amazon Prime Video on PatchWall UI will come soon as an OTA update.

Mi Home Security Camera 360 price in India

The Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360 price in India has been set at Rs. 2,699. Apart from Amazon India, Flipkart, and Mi.com, it will become available to buy via Mi Home stores and offline retailers soon.

The Mi Home Security Camera 360 features 360-degree viewing angles and uses AI to detect motion in the room. It allows users to record video in full-HD resolution, supports 2x zoom, and features infrared night vision to capture the feed in the pitch darkness. The Mi Home Security Camera 360 has a microSD card slot for up to 64GB and has two-way radio talkback function to let users communicate with each other. Users can control the camera using the Mi Home app.

Mi Luggage price in India

The Xiaomi Mi Luggage price in India starts at Rs. 2,999 for the 20-inch variant, and goes up to Rs. 4,299 for the 24-inch variant - they are both available via Amazon India, Flipkart, and Mi.com, apart from Mi Home stores and offline retail partners. The trolley travel bags feature a honeycomb design, and are built out of Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate that's said to make them scratch-resistant.

They also feature a TSA approved lock, while the wheels at the bottom of the bags support 360-degree rotation, have dual-spinning capability, and are shock absorbent and wear-resistant. Xiaomi also says the handle to drag the Mi luggage is adjustable at four stops as well. While the 20-inch Mi Luggage comes in Blue, Grey and Red colour options, the 24-inch Mi Luggage comes in Blue and Grey colour options.

