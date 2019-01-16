Xiaomi Mi Soundbar to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores

Mi Soundbar, Xiaomi's first home audio product in India, will go on sale in India for the first time today. The soundbar was launched last week by the company, and its highlight feature according to Xiaomi is that it can be set up in less than 30 seconds. It is also claimed to work any TV. The Mi Soundbar was launched by Xiaomi alongside its two new Mi TV models in India - the Mi TV 4X Pro 55 and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43.

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar price in India

The Mi Soundbar price in India has been set at Rs. 4,999. It will go on sale in India on Wednesday, January 16, at 12pm IST. The Mi Soundbar will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores in the country. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi Soundbar in India alongside two new Mi TV models - and these went on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country on Tuesday, January 15.

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar specifications, features

The Mi Soundbar features two 20mm dome speakers to cover the higher frequencies, apart from two 2.5-inch woofers for the low frequencies, and four passive radiators for the extreme low-end, Xiaomi said. As we mentioned, Xiaomi claims the Mi Soundbar can be set up in just 30 seconds.

In terms of connectivity options, the Mi Soundbar features Bluetooth v4.2, S/PDIF, Optical, Line-in, and 3.5mm aux-in.

What's good about the new Xiaomi TVs and soundbar? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

