NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi Soundbar by Xiaomi Debuts in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know About It

Mi Soundbar by Xiaomi Debuts in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know About It

, 11 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Soundbar by Xiaomi Debuts in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know About It

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar price in India is set at Rs. 4,999

Highlights

  • Mi Soundbar marks the entry of Xiaomi in the home audio segment
  • Mi Soundbar can be set up in just 30 seconds
  • Xiaomi has also launched two new Mi LED TVs in India

Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi Soundbar in India, alongside the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch model and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch model. The company had live streamed the launch on Mi.com and Flipkart, and as a part of which, Xiaomi revealed the new Mi TV models' price in India, as well as their availability and specifications. The Mi Soundbar received the same treatment. Xiaomi claims the Mi Soundbar can be set up in just 30 seconds, which is one of its highlight features, and packs two 20mm dome speakers and two 2.5-inch woofers. With the launch, the company claims that it has forayed into the home audio market in India. The Mi Soundbar will go on sale next week alongside the new Mi LED TV models.

Mi Soundbar price in India

The Mi Soundbar price in India has been set at Rs. 4,999, and it will be available from 12pm IST on January 16. Xiaomi says it will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores. As we mentioned, Xiaomi also launched the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch model and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch model in India on Thursday.

Mi Soundbar specifications

The Mi Soundbar features two 20mm dome speakers to cover the higher frequencies, apart from two 2.5-inch woofers for the low frequencies, and four passive radiators for the extreme low-end, Xiaomi said. As we mentioned, Xiaomi claims the Mi Soundbar can be set up in just 30 seconds.

In terms of connectivity options, the Mi Soundbar features Bluetooth v4.2, S/PDIF, Optical, Line-in, and 3.5mm aux-in. Xiaomi claims it will work on any TV.

xiaomi mi soundbar connectivity xiaomi

Mi Soundbar connectivity options

 

 

What's good about the new Xiaomi TVs and soundbar? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Price, Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Price in India, Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi 6 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch Launched in India
Pricee
Mi Soundbar by Xiaomi Debuts in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know About It
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  3. High-Tech Peephole, Smart Bra, and Other Interesting Gadgets at CES
  4. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Realme Announces January Update Schedule for 5 of Its Smartphones
  6. Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE Smart Set-Top Box With PatchWall UI Launched
  7. Marvel’s Scarlet Witch Series Taps Captain Marvel, Black Widow Writer
  8. Everything You Need to Know About the Resident Evil 2 Demo
  9. 'Repeating' Radio Waves From Deep Space Baffle Scientists
  10. Redmi 6 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.