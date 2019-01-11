Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi Soundbar in India, alongside the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch model and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch model. The company had live streamed the launch on Mi.com and Flipkart, and as a part of which, Xiaomi revealed the new Mi TV models' price in India, as well as their availability and specifications. The Mi Soundbar received the same treatment. Xiaomi claims the Mi Soundbar can be set up in just 30 seconds, which is one of its highlight features, and packs two 20mm dome speakers and two 2.5-inch woofers. With the launch, the company claims that it has forayed into the home audio market in India. The Mi Soundbar will go on sale next week alongside the new Mi LED TV models.

Mi Soundbar price in India

The Mi Soundbar price in India has been set at Rs. 4,999, and it will be available from 12pm IST on January 16. Xiaomi says it will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores. As we mentioned, Xiaomi also launched the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch model and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch model in India on Thursday.

Mi Soundbar specifications

The Mi Soundbar features two 20mm dome speakers to cover the higher frequencies, apart from two 2.5-inch woofers for the low frequencies, and four passive radiators for the extreme low-end, Xiaomi said. As we mentioned, Xiaomi claims the Mi Soundbar can be set up in just 30 seconds.

In terms of connectivity options, the Mi Soundbar features Bluetooth v4.2, S/PDIF, Optical, Line-in, and 3.5mm aux-in. Xiaomi claims it will work on any TV.

