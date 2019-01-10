NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Here's Everything You Need to Know About It

Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Here's Everything You Need to Know About It

, 10 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Here's Everything You Need to Know About It

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar price in India is set at Rs. 4,999

Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi Soundbar in India, alongside the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch model, and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch model. Xiaomi live streamed a launch on Mi.com and Flipkart, and there, it revealed the new Mi TV models' price in India, as well as their availability and specifications. The Mi Soundbar received the same treatment. Xiaomi claims the Mi Soundbar can be set up in just 30 seconds, which is one of its highlight features. With the launch, the company claims it has forayed into the home audio market in India.

Mi Soundbar price in India

The Mi Soundbar price in India has been set at Rs. 4,999, and it will be available from 12pm IST on January 16. Xiaomi says it will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores. As we mentioned, Xiaomi also launched the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch model and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch model in India on Thursday

Mi Soundbar specifications

The Mi Soundbar features two 20mm dome speakers to cover the higher frequencies, apart from two 2.5-inch woofers for the low frequencies, and four passive radiators for the extreme low-end, Xiaomi said. As we mentioned, Xiaomi claims the Mi Soundbar can be set up in just 30 seconds.

In terms of connectivity options, the Mi Soundbar features Bluetooth v4.2, S/PDIF, Optical, Line-in, and 3.5mm aux-in. Xiaomi claims it will work on any TV.

xiaomi mi soundbar connectivity xiaomi

Mi Soundbar connectivity options

 

 

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Price, Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Price in India, Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi 6 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch Launched in India
Pricee
Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Here's Everything You Need to Know About It
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  2. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch Launched in India
  3. Honor View 20 India Pre-Booking Starts January 15: Offers Detailed
  4. 'Repeating' Radio Waves From Deep Space Baffle Scientists
  5. Xiaomi Mi TV India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Redmi 6 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
  7. Xiaomi-Backed Huami Launches Amazfit Cor 2 Fitness Band
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  9. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.