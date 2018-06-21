Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 With 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Xiaomi on Thursday announced the launch of its latest audio product in the Indian market - the Mi Pocket Speaker 2. It comes with a minimalist design, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, a 5W speaker, and a claimed 7-hour battery life with continuous music playback. Launched in the country on the occasion of World Music Day on June 21, the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is now available at a price of Rs. 1,499 exclusively via Mi.com starting 12pm IST on the same date. This speaker, available in Black and White colour options, accompanies the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2.

With Bluetooth 4.1 capabilities, the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 has an effective coverage of up to 10 meters. There is a 1200mAh battery, under the hood, with a capacity of 3.7V. It has a working temperature between -10 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius and USB power input is 5V/ 1A (5W).

Dimensions of the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 are 60x60x93.3mm. The speaker's body is made from polycarbonate and ABS material, while the upper surface is made from an aluminium alloy. The front also has an LED status indicator, and the built-in microphone allows users to make calls, with music getting automatically paused upon receiving a call. Notably, its predecessor, Mi Pocket Speaker, hasn't yet been announced in the Indian market. Apart from speakers, Xiaomi sells several earphones/ headphones in the country, including the Mi Headphones Comfort, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, Mi Earphones Black, Mi Earphones Silver, and Mi Earphones Basic.

Earlier this week, the Chinese phone maker inaugurated its 1000th service center in Hyderabad, Telangana. Having launched operations in India in July 2014, Xiaomi India now has presence in over 600 cities in the country. Around 500 of these service centers are authorised to repair Mi TV units.