Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4, which was launched in India last week, will go on sale in India on Thursday. Launched in the country alongside the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Mi LED TV 4 is claimed to be the world's thinnest LED TV and the price has been set at Rs. 39,999. The television has been launched in just a single variant in India - 55-inch - and it will be available on Flipkart. The TV will also be available to buy from Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, starting 2pm on Thursday.,

In terms of launch offers, buyers of the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 get free 3-month subscriptions (worth Rs. 619) to Sony Liv and Hungama Play, the Mi IR cable (worth Rs. 299), and on-site installation worth Rs. 1,099 for free. Also to note, the 11-button Mi Remote that's bundled with the TV can be used to control a set-top box apart from the television itself, using the Mi IR cable priced at Rs. 299.

The Mi TV 4 model comes with a 55-inch LED display panel, though in China the Xiaomi had launched it in 49-inch and 65-inch variants as well. The TV supports 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and HDR, and measures only 4.9 mm in total thickness. Notably, the panel offers a viewing angle of 178-degrees and has a response time of 8ms.

The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Mali-T830 graphics. It comes with 2GB of RAM and features 8GB of storage. It also features Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio, with two 8W duct inverted speakers, as well as Xiaomi's AI-powered PatchWall UI that has been redesigned for the Indian market. The PatchWall UI offers personalised recommendations and universal search.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 includes three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB (one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0) ports, an Ethernet port, an S/PDIF port, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 4.0.

Xiaomi promises more than 500,000 hours of content, of which 80 percent will be free. The content will be available in 15 Indic languages will be available. Content partners include Hotstar, Voot, Voot Kids, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, Zee5, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Viu, TVF, and Flickstree.

