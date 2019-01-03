NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) Launched on Xiaomi's Mijia Crowdfunding Platform

Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) Launched on Xiaomi's Mijia Crowdfunding Platform

, 03 January 2019
Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) is just 15cm in height

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite is compact and weighs 1.3kg
  • It has a 500 ANSI lumens lamp
  • The projector is priced at 2199 yuan (roughly Rs. 22,440)

Xiaomi has announced a new projector called the Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) on its Mijia crowdfunding platform. This tiny projector is only available in China at the moment and is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,440). The same projector will retail at CNY 2,499 (roughly. Rs. 25,500) after the crowdfunding process is completed. The Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite is quite compact measuring just 15cm in height and weighs 1.3kg. The Mi Home Projector price in India is not known at the moment, and it is uncertain if the projector will be brought to India at all.

Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) key features

The Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite (Youth Edition) has a 500 ANSI lumens lamp and can project at 1080p resolution. There is support for HDR10 and this tiny projector can project from a 40-inch screen size all the way up to 200-inch with a 1.2:1 aspect ratio.

In a Weibo post Xiaomi claims that the LED lamp on this Mi Home Projector can last up to 30,000 hours. It also has integrated speakers with support for Dolby Atmos as well as DTS. The projector comes with ports for USB, HDMI, and an aux port at the back which can be used to connect it to other peripherals.

The projector comes pre-installed with MIUI TV operating system just like the MI TV models in China. This should give it the ability to stream TV shows and movies. It comes with an AI voice control setup, which should let you control the projector without the remote control.

This is Xiaomi's second projector after the Mi Laser Projector which has a 5000 lumens lamp that can last for 25,000 hours. The Mi Laser Projector has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite
Pricee
