Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE Smart Set-Top Box With PatchWall UI Launched

, 10 January 2019
The newest version of the Xiaomi Mi Box brings Patchwall-powered smart connectivity to your ordinary TV

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE is priced at 189 CNY (approximately Rs 1,900)
  • The Mi Box 4 SE runs on PatchWall UI
  • It’s possible to stream up to full-HD resolution videos on the device

While smart TVs are getting to be much more common these days, a lot of users still prefer to opt for regular TVs and then use smart streaming dongles with them. Popular options such as the Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick have made it much easier to get affordable smart connectivity on practically any TV with an HDMI port. In tune with these requirements, Xiaomi has launched the latest version of its smart set-top box, the Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE, in China.

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE is priced at CNY 189 (approximately Rs. 1,900), which makes it more affordable than the Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick. The device comes with the PatchWall UI, which is the same as the smart TV UI that is found on Xiaomi Mi TVs. This adds smart capabilities to any TV, when connected via HDMI or AV.

Apart from this, the Wi-Fi enabled smart box also features full-HD (1080p) streaming, a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of inbuilt storage and connectivity through HDMI, AV and USB ports. PatchWall UI itself supports channel switching on your DTH connection, various apps and voice commands.

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE is the successor to the Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c, and these products are currently only available to buy in China. The smart set-top box also supports screen mirroring from smartphones, and is a part of the Xiaomi's wide range of non-smartphone products. Xiaomi recently also launched the Mi TV 4X Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro in India, along with the Mi Soundbar which is priced at Rs. 4,999.

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE, PatchWall
