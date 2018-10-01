Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 With 6-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

After launching a plethora of smart home gadgets late last month, Xiaomi has silently launched the new Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 in India. The latest Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker from the Chinese technology giant comes with a compact and vibrant design alongside a claimed 6-hour battery life when volume level is at 80 percent. It also offers a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 799.
The latest speaker from Xiaomi is available for purchase on Mi.com/in in a single Silver colour option. Specifications of the Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 include Bluetooth v4.2 with a range of 10 metres. The portable speaker has an audio frequency range of 200Hz to 18kHz. Its 3.7V 480mAh lithium battery can be charged using the Micro-USB port, however the USB charging cable is not bundled in the box.
This speaker has a single physical button for controls. Pressing and holding this button for 2 seconds will power it on or off. Short press will play/ stop and accept phone call, pressing and holding for 1 second will reject phone call, and power off and long press for 6 seconds will clear all paired devices and restore the speaker to factory settings. Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 has a parametric mesh design on top that claims to give it a unique aesthetic while not interfering with the audio quality.
Back in June this year, Xiaomi launched the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in India at a price of Rs. 1,499. The speaker comes with a 1,200mAh battery with a 7-hour battery life, Bluetooth 4.1, and an LED status indicator. The speaker is available for purchase exclusively via Mi.com in India.
