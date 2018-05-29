Xiaomi has unveiled its latest Mi Bluetooth headset in China. Priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,200) in the country, the Mi Bluetooth headset comes with features like aptX lossless transmission, 40mm dynamic driver, Bluetooth v4.1, and a closed sound cavity design with a low frequency. The pair of wireless headphones are currently up for pre-orders on Xiaomi's Mi Mall and will start shipping from 12am (midnight) on June 1. The headphones will be available in a Black colour variant.

The earpads on the Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth headset have a reflective design. The covers are made of a soft PU material while the headband is made of silicone material which is expected to be equally delicate. Apart from that, there are certain controls on the side of the headset that can be used to answer calls, manage music playback, and activate the inbuilt voice assistant. There is also a volume control button on the button, alongside a control to switch between tracks.

Other features of the Mi Bluetooth headset include dual mic noise reduction and a 400mAh battery which is claimed to offer 10 hours of battery life. Additionally, the pair of headphones is also claimed to fully charge up within 2.5 hours of plugging it in using the bundled cable. Weight of the headset is 235 grams.

Last month, Xiaomi had announced the Mi Bluetooth Earphones that sport a collar design and feature two dynamic coils with tri-band equalisation. As for the frequency range, the Mi Bluetooth Earphones support a range between 20Hz and 20kHz. The pair comes with the CSR 8645 Bluetooth chip with support for AAC audio coding technology.