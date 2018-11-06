Taking on Apple AirPods, Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Mi AirDots Youth Edition truly wireless earphones. The new offering from the Chinese giant is designed with Bluetooth v5.0 support. There is also a dedicated touch zone that is featured on each earbud to let you perform actions such as enable or disable voice assistant, play or pause music, or answer or reject a call using your finger. Similar to AirPods, the Mi AirDots have true wireless stereo (TWS) technology that splits audio in both earbuds to deliver a truly wireless experience.

The Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition are presently available for pre-orders in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100). However, their sale will begin starting November 11 through Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall, Jingdong, and Suning.

The earphones have 7.2mm audio drivers, touted to produce deep bass and high-quality stereo audio. There isn't any physical button to control your playback. However, the Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition earphones have a touch zone that lets you work with a voice assistant, play or pause music, or simply attend or reject a voice call with a touch. You can also touch the earbuds to mute an ongoing voice call - without using your connected phone.

Xiaomi has provided Bluetooth v5.0 on the Mi AirDots Youth Edition. The latest Bluetooth connectivity support is backwards compatible; it can work with devices having Bluetooth v4.2 or older connectivity options. Also, it consumes less power and offers a longer operating range with lesser impact from Wi-Fi signals over previous Bluetooth versions.

The Mi AirDots Youth Edition additionally come with a charging case that delivers 12 hours of power. You can put the headphones within the case to charge them, without using any external charging source. This works similar to how AirPods charge using their native case. The earphones are claimed to deliver four hours of playback time on its stereo mode, while five hours of usage can be gained in the mono mode on a single charge.