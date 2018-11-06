NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition Wireless Earphones Launched to Take on Apple AirPods

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition Wireless Earphones Launched to Take on Apple AirPods

, 06 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition Wireless Earphones Launched to Take on Apple AirPods

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition comes with true wireless stereo (TWS) technology

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition have been unveiled
  • The headphones come with a price tag of CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100)
  • They are touted to deliver up to four hours of stereo playback

Taking on Apple AirPods, Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Mi AirDots Youth Edition truly wireless earphones. The new offering from the Chinese giant is designed with Bluetooth v5.0 support. There is also a dedicated touch zone that is featured on each earbud to let you perform actions such as enable or disable voice assistant, play or pause music, or answer or reject a call using your finger. Similar to AirPods, the Mi AirDots have true wireless stereo (TWS) technology that splits audio in both earbuds to deliver a truly wireless experience.

The Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition are presently available for pre-orders in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100). However, their sale will begin starting November 11 through Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall, Jingdong, and Suning.

The earphones have 7.2mm audio drivers, touted to produce deep bass and high-quality stereo audio. There isn't any physical button to control your playback. However, the Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition earphones have a touch zone that lets you work with a voice assistant, play or pause music, or simply attend or reject a voice call with a touch. You can also touch the earbuds to mute an ongoing voice call - without using your connected phone.

Xiaomi has provided Bluetooth v5.0 on the Mi AirDots Youth Edition. The latest Bluetooth connectivity support is backwards compatible; it can work with devices having Bluetooth v4.2 or older connectivity options. Also, it consumes less power and offers a longer operating range with lesser impact from Wi-Fi signals over previous Bluetooth versions.

The Mi AirDots Youth Edition additionally come with a charging case that delivers 12 hours of power. You can put the headphones within the case to charge them, without using any external charging source. This works similar to how AirPods charge using their native case. The earphones are claimed to deliver four hours of playback time on its stereo mode, while five hours of usage can be gained in the mono mode on a single charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition price, Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition specifications, Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition, Xiaomi
Facebook Referred to Key EU Regulator Over Targeting Techniques
Xiaomi Mi TV 4 With 65-Inch 4K HDR Display, 2GB RAM Launched
Billion Capture Plus
Xiaomi Mi AirDots Youth Edition Wireless Earphones Launched to Take on Apple AirPods
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB Storage Model Now on Open Sale in India
  3. Nokia 9 'Olympic' Penta-Lens Camera Phone Spotted Running Android Pie
  4. Realme 2, Realme C1 Price in India Hiked by Up to Rs. 1,000
  5. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  6. Xiaomi Launches Its Apple AirPods Rivals, Called Mi AirDots Youth Edition
  7. Samsung Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A8 Star Price in India Cut
  8. WhatsApp Now Lets You Reply Privately Within a Group
  9. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  10. The 80 Best Movies on Hotstar in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.