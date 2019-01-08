Xiaomi has launched a new Bluetooth speaker, and an AirPods clone in China. The speaker is called the Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD and it supports XiaoAi voice-controlled smart assistant, HiFi sound quality, and 360-degree surround sound. Xiaomi calls its AirPods clone the Mi AirDots Pro - and the earbuds, apart from being near replicas of the Apple counterpart, are water-resistant, come with touch controls, and support a Bluetooth receiver and a beamforming microphone. The company claims that it runs for 10 hours on a single charge, and takes one hour to fully charge back up.

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro

Starting with the Mi AirDots Pro aka Mi Bluetooth Headset Air, the earbuds look eerily similar to Apple's AirPods, complete with the case in which they are kept. The Mi AirDots Pro work on both Android and iOS devices, and are compatible with mobile phones and tablets both. The earbuds are lightweight and weigh only 5.8 grams, and support IPX4 water resistance. It comes with a USB Type-C charger, and boasts support for AAC codec.

The in-ear wireless earbuds come with 7mm neodymium iron boron magnetic and titanium-plated diaphragm dynamic ring speaker unit, paired with ANC (active noise cancellation) for improved sound and call quality. As mentioned, it comes with touch controls that allow for changing music, taking calls, and invoking the voice assistant. It supports Bluetooth v4.2 for pairing, and disconnects automatically when taken off of the ear and kept on standby for 30 minutes.

The sale of the Mi AirDots Pro will begin on January 11, and it is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs.4,000). It has only been launched in a White colour option.

Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD

Xiaomi has also launched the Xiao Ai Speaker HD smart speaker that supports the Xiao Ai voice-based virtual assistant. The rectangular-shaped tower sees a mesh-like fabric exterior design to protect the internals from dust without affecting sound transmission. The control buttons (power, volume up and down, and play/pause) sit on top, the smart speaker measures at 150x150x230mm, and comes in dark grey and light grey fabric options.

Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD

The Xiao Ai Speaker HD is said to be able to deliver immersive 360-degree surround sound, and it's equipped with high-power full-range speaker array. It comes with a 104mm large-calibre woofer, six microphones for capturing voice commands, A2DP music playback support, and also supports digital signal processor (DSP) for intelligent audio adjustments. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, and more.

The Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,100). Pre-orders have already begun, but shipping will only begin from January 11.