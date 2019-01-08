NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi 'Mi AirDots Pro Earbuds' AirPods Clones, 'Xiao Ai' Smart Speaker Launched

Xiaomi 'Mi AirDots Pro Earbuds' AirPods Clones, 'Xiao Ai' Smart Speaker Launched

, 08 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi 'Mi AirDots Pro Earbuds' AirPods Clones, 'Xiao Ai' Smart Speaker Launched

Xiaomi smart speaker and Mi AirDots Pro will go on sale on January 11

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's Mi AirDots Pro look eerily similar to Apple's AirPods
  • Mi AirDots Pro are compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • Xiaomi XiaoAi Speaker HD supports 360 degree surround sound

Xiaomi has launched a new Bluetooth speaker, and an AirPods clone in China. The speaker is called the Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD and it supports XiaoAi voice-controlled smart assistant, HiFi sound quality, and 360-degree surround sound. Xiaomi calls its AirPods clone the Mi AirDots Pro - and the earbuds, apart from being near replicas of the Apple counterpart, are water-resistant, come with touch controls, and support a Bluetooth receiver and a beamforming microphone. The company claims that it runs for 10 hours on a single charge, and takes one hour to fully charge back up.

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro

Starting with the Mi AirDots Pro aka Mi Bluetooth Headset Air, the earbuds look eerily similar to Apple's AirPods, complete with the case in which they are kept. The Mi AirDots Pro work on both Android and iOS devices, and are compatible with mobile phones and tablets both. The earbuds are lightweight and weigh only 5.8 grams, and support IPX4 water resistance. It comes with a USB Type-C charger, and boasts support for AAC codec.

The in-ear wireless earbuds come with 7mm neodymium iron boron magnetic and titanium-plated diaphragm dynamic ring speaker unit, paired with ANC (active noise cancellation) for improved sound and call quality. As mentioned, it comes with touch controls that allow for changing music, taking calls, and invoking the voice assistant. It supports Bluetooth v4.2 for pairing, and disconnects automatically when taken off of the ear and kept on standby for 30 minutes.

The sale of the Mi AirDots Pro will begin on January 11, and it is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs.4,000). It has only been launched in a White colour option.

Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD

Xiaomi has also launched the Xiao Ai Speaker HD smart speaker that supports the Xiao Ai voice-based virtual assistant. The rectangular-shaped tower sees a mesh-like fabric exterior design to protect the internals from dust without affecting sound transmission. The control buttons (power, volume up and down, and play/pause) sit on top, the smart speaker measures at 150x150x230mm, and comes in dark grey and light grey fabric options.

xiaoAIspeaker hd main Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD

Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD

The Xiao Ai Speaker HD is said to be able to deliver immersive 360-degree surround sound, and it's equipped with high-power full-range speaker array. It comes with a 104mm large-calibre woofer, six microphones for capturing voice commands, A2DP music playback support, and also supports digital signal processor (DSP) for intelligent audio adjustments. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, and more.

The Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,100). Pre-orders have already begun, but shipping will only begin from January 11.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD, Xiaomi Smart Speaker, Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro, Mi Bluetooth Headset Air, AirPods, Xiao Ai, Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset Air, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Reliance Jio Seems to Be Blocking Proxy Websites in India
CES 2019: zGlue Pitches 'Chiplets' to Make Custom Chips for Startups
Pricee
Xiaomi 'Mi AirDots Pro Earbuds' AirPods Clones, 'Xiao Ai' Smart Speaker Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. Jabra Unveils Elite 85h Headphones at CES, Its Most Premium Offering Yet
  3. Xiaomi Launches AirPods Clone 'Mi AirDots Pro' and a New Smart Speaker
  4. Reliance Jio Seems to Be Blocking Proxy Websites
  5. Honor Play 8A With Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched
  6. Honor 10 Lite India Launch Set for January 15, Will Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Geekbench Listing Spotted, January 10 Launch Tipped
  8. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Universe Film of All-Time
  9. Beware: 'WhatsApp Gold' Is Nothing But a Hoax
  10. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.