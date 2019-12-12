With a 33 percent market share in India, Chinese handset and TV maker Xiaomi on Wednesday announced its leadership in the smart TV segment in the third quarter of 2019, quoting International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest report. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, Q3 2019, Mi TV has maintained market leadership for six consecutive quarters and has seen a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 46 percent and year-on-year (YoY) growth of 69 percent.

"Our TVs have always upheld the core philosophy of providing a content-first and consistent experience with a focus on India. Its PatchWall 2.0 provides over 7 lakh hours of content in 16+ languages, 18+ content partners, and live news," Raghu Reddy, Head-Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said.

According to Xiaomi, Mi TVs are available across 70+ Mi Homes, 20+ Mi Studios, 2,500+ Mi Stores, and several Mi Preferred Partner outlets.

#MiTV: India's #1SmartTVBrand for 6 quarters! 💪



2019 was a great year:

📺 New launches. 32" to 65"

📺 4K starting 43"

📺 Netflix & Prime Video

📺 Vivid Picture Engine, Data Saver

📺 Record sales (6L in Diwali)@MiTVIndia = approx. Samsung, LG & Sony combined!✌️#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SQhlfCH3Q4 — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 11, 2019

Also, more than 85 percent of Mi TVs sold in India are made in the country with a focus on bringing more component assembly to the country.