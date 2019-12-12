Technology News
Xiaomi Leads India Smart TV Market With 33 Percent Share in Q3 2019

Xiaomi declared its leadership in the Smart TV market on the basis of IDC's Smart Home Tracker report.

12 December 2019
More than 85 percent of Mi TVs sold in India are made in the country, according to Xiaomi

Highlights
  • Xiaomi on Wednesday announced its leadership in the smart TV segment
  • Mi TV has maintained leadership for six consecutive quarters: Xiaomi
  • It has seen a quarter-on-quarter growth of 46 percent, said the company

With a 33 percent market share in India, Chinese handset and TV maker Xiaomi on Wednesday announced its leadership in the smart TV segment in the third quarter of 2019, quoting International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest report. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, Q3 2019, Mi TV has maintained market leadership for six consecutive quarters and has seen a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 46 percent and year-on-year (YoY) growth of 69 percent.

"Our TVs have always upheld the core philosophy of providing a content-first and consistent experience with a focus on India. Its PatchWall 2.0 provides over 7 lakh hours of content in 16+ languages, 18+ content partners, and live news," Raghu Reddy, Head-Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said.

According to Xiaomi, Mi TVs are available across 70+ Mi Homes, 20+ Mi Studios, 2,500+ Mi Stores, and several Mi Preferred Partner outlets.

Also, more than 85 percent of Mi TVs sold in India are made in the country with a focus on bringing more component assembly to the country.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi TV, IDC
