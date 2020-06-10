Technology News
  Vu Launches Four 4K Android TV Models in India, Starting at Rs. 25,999

Vu Launches Four 4K Android TV Models in India, Starting at Rs. 25,999

The new range of Vu Ultra 4K TVs will go on sale via Amazon later today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 June 2020 11:42 IST
Vu Launches Four 4K Android TV Models in India, Starting at Rs. 25,999

Vu Ultra 4K TV range comes with an ultra-edge 4K display

Highlights
  • Vu Ultra 4K TV range comes in 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes
  • The new TVs have Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital+ tech
  • Vu is claimed to have sold over 50,000 TVs in India last month

Vu Televisions on Wednesday expanded its range of 4K Android smart TVs in India by launching new models in 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes. The new range of Vu Ultra 4K TVs comes with an ultra-edge 4K display that is claimed to deliver 40 percent enhanced brightness and include a dedicated backlight controller. The TVs also come with a Pro Picture Calibration that lets viewers adjust gamma correction, noise reduction, colour temperature, and other technical aspects. Further, Vu has offered preloaded Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube apps as well as access to Google Play.

Vu Ultra 4K TV series price in India, availability details

The 43-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (43UT) price in India is set at Rs. 25,999, while the 50-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (50UT) comes at Rs. 28,999 and the 55-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (55UT) carries a price tag of Rs. 32,999. There is also the top-of-the-line, 65-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (65UT) in the new series that is priced at Rs. 48,999. All these new models will go on sale through Amazon later today and will be available in offline markets across the country in the coming days.

Vu Ultra 4K TV series specifications, features

Vu has offered the ultra-edge 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) DLED (Direct LED) display on its new 4K TV models, with 400 nits of brightness. Direct LED displays include a full array of LEDs behind the LCD panel to illuminate the screen. The display panel that comes in four different screen sizes also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) standards. On the part of audio output, the TVs have Dolby Digital+ and DTS Virtual:X surround sound technologies. There are also two speakers across all models. Further, the TVs will come with distinct audio modes, including Standard, Theatre, Sports, Music, and late Night.

The Vu Ultra 4K TV models run Android TV 9 Pie and come with Google Play access. There is also Google Assistant with voice search support in both English and Hindi languages. Additionally, the TVs have pre-installed Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, and YouTube apps.

Under the hood, the new TVs have a quad-core SoC, paired with Mali-470 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an earphone jack, optical audio, RF analogue port, AV input, and an Ethernet port. Further, the TVs have Chromecast support.

The Vu Ultra 4K TV models have an Upbeat Surround Sound feature that enhances the audio output to provide an immersive experience. There is also a Parental Block feature to let parents restrict inappropriate content and control what their kids should watch.

Sold over 50,000 TVs last month
In a conversation with Gadgets 360, Vu Televisions CEO Devita Saraf said that Vu sold over 50,000 TVs last month and emerged as the number one TV brand in the country. “Affordability is, of course, the number one reason we're doing this kind of high volume in 4K TVs,” Saraf said.

Saraf also mentioned that Vu didn't see any tough competition from newcomers including OnePlus and Realme. “I don't think it doesn't really make a dent to us. Maybe, these new guys are eating into the competition, eating into the market share of already low-cost, cheap players,” Saraf said.

Vu sold over 6,50,000 TVs in 2019, though due to COVID-19 that has impacted the purchasing power of individuals and adversely affected supply chains globally, the company hasn't projected its total sales for this year.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vu 43 Inch Ultra 4K TV (43UT)

Vu 43 Inch Ultra 4K TV (43UT)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 961 x 560 x 83mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Vu 50 Inch Ultra 4K TV (50UT)

Vu 50 Inch Ultra 4K TV (50UT)

Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1116 x 647 x 85mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Vu 55 Inch Ultra 4K TV (55UT)

Vu 55 Inch Ultra 4K TV (55UT)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1230 x 712 x 86mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Vu 65 Inch Ultra 4K TV (65UT)

Vu 65 Inch Ultra 4K TV (65UT)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1448 x 834 x 81mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Vu Launches Four 4K Android TV Models in India, Starting at Rs. 25,999
