Vu Ultra Android TV Range Announced, Will Be Available Exclusively on Amazon India Starting September 28

The Ultra Android TV range has three models - 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 17:03 IST
The Vu Ultra Android TV range is expected to be a budget one

Highlights
  • The Vu Ultra Android TV range will be launched on September 28
  • The range is the first from Vu to launch as an Amazon exclusive
  • Vu televisions are available online and offline in India

Indian television manufacturer Vu has been a pioneer of selling televisions online, and the company has worked closely with Flipkart in the past for some of its key product ranges. However, the company has gone in a different direction with its latest range. The Vu Ultra Android TV range will be launched on September 28, and is the first product from Vu to be launched exclusively on Amazon. The new range of TVs will be available in three size variants - 32-inch (HD 720p resolution), 40-inch (full-HD 1080p resolution), and 43-inch (full-HD 1080p resolution).

In a conversation with Gadgets 360, Manish Tiwary of Amazon India stated that the TVs will go on general sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 which kicks off on September 29. However, the TV range will be available to buy for Amazon Prime members a day earlier on September 28. Pricing for the TVs has not yet been announced, but is expected to be competitive for the budget smart TV segment.

The Vu Ultra Android TV range is powered by the latest version of Google's Android TV, Android 9.0. Devita Saraf, Founder and CEO of Vu, told Gadgets 360 that the new TV will be running the stock version of Android TV, and will be compatible with various apps and streaming services including Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The company's association with Amazon also means that the TV's remote will have a Prime Video hotkey. “The Ultra Android TV range from Vu will offer users smart connectivity through the popular Android TV platform at affordable price points,” said Devita.

Amazon has seen big growth in the TV segment and is looking at the segment positively going forward, according to Tiwary. Vu televisions have been available across online and offline platforms, although some product lines remain exclusive to certain platforms, as is the case with the Ultra Android TV range being exclusive to Amazon India. Vu also has a wide range of big-screen and 4K TVs, including the Vu 100, a 100-inch 4K TV priced at Rs. 20,00,000.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vu, Vu Ultra Android TV, Amazon
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

