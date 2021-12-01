Vu Televisions has launched its own online store in India where select models will be available to buy directly from the company. The new online store vustore.com was launched today (December 1), and will initially have two of the company's successful television models in the Vu Premium TV range on sale. Vu says that its customers will not only have greater reliability and trust of buying a new television directly from the brand, but also get better pricing and service.

The company continues to sell many of its TV models and size variants through existing channels, including Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, and multi-brand retailers such as Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital, along with its own exclusive offline stores and demo centres. The new Vu online store will give buyers another option that will deliver to over 20,000 pin codes across India, as per a statement by Vu founder and CEO Devita Saraf. The brand will also offer personalised assistance through chats and calls on the website, as well as notifications on order and delivery status through WhatsApp.

To start with, two models in the company's range will be available to buy on vustore.com. The Vu Premium 4K TV 43-inch and the Vu Premium TV (Full-HD) 43-inch will be available on the online store. While the Ultra-HD television is an existing option and is also available to buy through other channels, the Full-HD television is a new launch. On its online store, Vu will offer the latest version of the Vu Premium 4K TV 43 for Rs. 24,999 and the Vu Premium TV Full-HD for Rs. 19,999.

Going forward, Vu is expected to launch more televisions on its online store, while continuing to work with its existing distribution channels as well. The company works closely with Flipkart and Amazon for online sales and also major offline retailers. Furthermore, the company also maintains an independent service network and claims that it will be able to fulfil shipping and installation requests for purchases from its online store in an expedient manner.

In early 2021, Vu launched the Cinema TV Action series in India, with prices starting at Rs. 49,999. The Vu Premium 4K TV range was launched in 2020, and is available in three sizes - 43 inches, 50 inches, and 55 inches. The TV models support up to Dolby Vision HDR and run on the Android TV platform for smart connectivity and content.