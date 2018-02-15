Television and monitor manufacturer Vu Technologies has announced the launch of its Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV. After the Pixelight and PremiumSmart Series of televisions, the California-based smart TV manufacturer has introduced what it claims to be the world's brightest LED TV. The Quantum Pixelight LED TV will be available in two sizes. The 65-inch variant is priced at Rs. 2.6 lakh and the 75-inch model is priced at Rs. 4 lakh. The products will soon be available at VU flagship stores and on Flipkart.

The Quantum Pixelight display is rated to deliver 1500 nits of peak brightness, which makes it the brightest LED TV in its segment, the company says. The TV uses 'quantum pixel' technology that promises to provide an immersive "life-like TV experience." The company claims that the Quantum Pixelight LED TV boasts a picture quality with a combination of '4 Ultras' - Ultra HD, Ultra Color, Ultra Contrast along with Local dimming and Ultra Motion.

The Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV boasts of a pure metal industrial design and comes with a dynamic Dolby audio effect powered by 55,000 sound holes. Also, this smart television supports 4k streaming that comes with a simplified user interface and a dedicated Netflix and YouTube button.

"The combination of the highest level of brightness along with local dimming creates a completely new and unique contrast be it in extreme darkness or brightest light settings. The Smart LED TV has a complete metal design that is outstanding and is based on the cutting-edge technology for the customer of today who do not settle for anything less than the best. Power packed with 55,000 sound holes, 4K Streaming and UHD, the all-new Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV is sure to appeal to customers with its luxurious design and engaging viewing experience," said Devita Saraf, Founder and CEO, Vu Televisions.