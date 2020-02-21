Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Vu Premium TV 32 Inch, 43 Inch Models With Dolby Audio, Android TV Debut in India: All Details

Vu Premium TV 32-Inch, 43-Inch Models With Dolby Audio, Android TV Debut in India: All Details

Vu Premium TV 32-inch price in India is set at Rs. 10,999, whereas the Vu Premium TV 43-inch price is set at Rs. 19,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 February 2020 15:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vu Premium TV 32-Inch, 43-Inch Models With Dolby Audio, Android TV Debut in India: All Details

Vu Premium TV series comes preloaded with various popular OTT apps

Highlights
  • Vu Premium TV series is available for purchase through Flipkart
  • The new TV models are powered by quad-core processors
  • Vu Premium TV series competes against Mi TV 4A Pro models

Vu Premium TV series has quietly made its India debut with Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound integration. The new TV range has surfaced on Flipkart, and is also listed on the company website, however Vu is yet to officially announce its arrival. It currently includes the 32-inch and 43-inch smart TV models that both have built-in Google Chromecast. Vu Technologies has provided Android TV 9 Pie on both TV models along with access to over-the-top (OTT) apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, and YouTube. The latest Vu TVs also have quad-core processors and 1GB of RAM. The new range of Vu TVs could give a tough fight to Xiaomi's Mi TV 4A Pro models.

Vu Premium TV 32-inch, Vu Premium TV 43-inch price in India, launch offers

The Vu Premium TV 32-inch price in India is set at Rs. 10,999, while the Vu Premium TV 43-inch price is set at Rs. 19,999. Both new TV models are currently available for purchase through Flipkart. Launch offers on the TVs include a 10 percent instant discount on Bank of Baroda credit cards and a five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards. Both these offers are limited to purchases made through Flipkart. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI options starting at as low as Rs. 917 a month.

To give some perspective, the Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch HD model comes at Rs. 12,499, while the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch full-HD model is priced at Rs. 21,999.

Vu Premium TV 32-inch, 43-inch specifications, features

The Vu Premium TV 32-inch version features a 32-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) display, whereas the other model has a 43-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. The 32-inch model comes with a 20W Box Speaker. However, the 43-inch model has a 24W Box Speaker. Both models also come with Dolby Digital and DTS Studio Sound integration. Moreover, the TVs come bundled with a VESA wall mount and a table stand.

Except for the display and speakers, both new Vu Premium TV models have almost identical hardware. They come with a 64-bit quad-core processor along with 1GB of RAM and have 8GB of onboard storage. The TVs also have a dual-core GPU.

The two new Vu Premium TV models run Android TV 9 Pie along with Google Play Store. There are also seven distinct picture modes and a dedicated Vu Cricket mode that is touted to ensure 100 percent ball visibility. Further, there is Google Chromecast support to let users cast their content directly from an Android, macOS, or Windows device directly to their TVs.

Connectivity options on both new Vu Premium TVs include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, two HDMI ports, two USB ports, LAN, RF, headphone jack, and an optical audio out. The TVs also come bundled with a remote that has five hotkeys to access Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Hotstar, Netflix, and YouTube.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vu 32-inch Premium HD Android Smart TV (32US)

Vu 32-inch Premium HD Android Smart TV (32US)

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 730 mm x 432 mm x 73 mm
Resolution HD Ready
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Vu 43-inch Premium HD Android Smart TV (43US)

Vu 43-inch Premium HD Android Smart TV (43US)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 969 mm x 564 mm x 86 mm (minimum - 86 mm)
Resolution Full HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vu Premium TV, Vu Premium TV 32 inch price in India, Vu Premium TV 32 inch specifications, Vu Premium TV 32 inch, Vu Premium TV 43 inch price in India, Vu Premium TV 43 inch specifications, Vu Premium TV 43 inch, Vu TV, Vu Technologies
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Microsoft Bringing Its Antivirus Software to Android, iOS; Will Preview at RSA Conference Next Week
Fujifilm X100V Premium Compact Camera Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Vu Premium TV 32-Inch, 43-Inch Models With Dolby Audio, Android TV Debut in India: All Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Xiaomi Set to Launch New Headphones in India on February 25
  3. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
  5. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  6. Asus ROG Phone 3 to Come Pre-Installed With Google Stadia
  7. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India with AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  9. Government Receives Nearly Rs. 15,700 Crores in AGR Dues
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Gets Nearly Rs. 15,700 Crores in AGR Dues, Will Send Notice for Remainder
  2. Fujifilm X100V Premium Compact Camera Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Oppo Find X2 Launch Reportedly Rescheduled for March 6: All You Need to Know
  4. Vu Premium TV 32-Inch, 43-Inch Models With Dolby Audio, Android TV Debut in India: All Details
  5. Microsoft Bringing Its Antivirus Software to Android, iOS; Will Preview at RSA Conference Next Week
  6. Ola Integrates Its App Emergency Button With Bengaluru Police Control Room
  7. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India, AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack First Album in This Immersive Audio Format
  8. Apple Embroiled in Row Over Book by German Former Executive, Says It Disclosed Secrets
  9. Flipkart Challenges CCI Antitrust Probe, After Amazon
  10. AGR Dues: Government May Seek Balance Between Supreme Court Order, Telcos' Health
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.