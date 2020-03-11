Technology News
  • Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,999 Onwards

Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,999 Onwards

The Premium 4K TV range will be available to buy on Flipkart

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 March 2020 16:39 IST
The new TV range comes with Android TV 9 Pie

Highlights
  • Vu has launched the Premium 4K TV range in India
  • The range is available in sizes starting at 43 inches
  • Dolby Vision HDR is supported on the Premium 4K TV

Following the launch of its Cinema TV range, Indian television manufacturer Vu has now launched a new line of televisions in India. The Vu Premium 4K TV range is the latest in the company's product lineup, and is a part of its affordable feature-filled televisions available for the online market in India. Priced at Rs. 24,999 onwards, the Premium 4K TV range runs on the Android TV platform, and is available in three sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. The TVs will be available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The Vu Premium 4K TV range runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with support for all major apps and streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube. As the name suggests, all televisions in the range are 4K LED TVs, with a screen resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The televisions also support HDR including the Dolby Vision standard, and have a claimed brightness rating of 400nits.

The new range is similar to the Vu Cinema TV range launched recently, but with slightly more affordable pricing. Key differences between the two are a changed design language, and sound output, with the Premium 4K TV range coming with 30W of sound output across all three size variants. While the Vu Cinema TV range is primarily available on Amazon, the Premium 4K TV range will be extensively sold through Flipkart.

The Vu Premium 4K TV range also features a smaller, sleek remote with fewer buttons than on traditional remotes. The remote has hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Hotstar, along with a Google Assistant button and a D-pad for navigation. Like other Android TV devices, the Vu Premium 4K TV range also has a built-in Chromecast for Google Cast support. There is also Dolby Audio tuning for the TV's speaker system.

The 43-inch Vu Premium 4K TV is priced at Rs. 24,999, the 50-inch variant retails at Rs. 27,999, and the 55-inch option costs Rs. 31,999. This makes the Vu Premium 4K TV range the most affordable television in India with Dolby Vision support (that we know of).

Vu 43-inch Premium 4K TV (43PM)

Vu 43-inch Premium 4K TV (43PM)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Vu 50-inch Premium 4K TV (50PM)

Vu 50-inch Premium 4K TV (50PM)

Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Vu 55-inch Premium 4K TV (55PM)

Vu 55-inch Premium 4K TV (55PM)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

Further reading: Vu, Vu Premium 4K TV, Android TV, Dolby Vision
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

