Vu Premium 32 Smart TV launched in India as the latest television offering from the company. The new Vu television is available in a single 32-inch size option and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor. Vu Premium 32 Smart TV sports a 60Hz refresh rate display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The new model is equipped with two speakers with 20W total output and comes with Dolby Audio support. It comes with DTS TruSurround audio technology as well. The Vu TV runs on Linux operating system. Vu's Smart Remote features OTT keys and the Smart TV supports the discovery and launch (DIAL) from YouTube and Netflix allowing people to launch media apps to the TV from primary devices.

Vu Premium 32 Smart TV price in India, availability

The new Vu Premium 32 Smart TV is available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 12,999 and is on sale via Flipkart. Flipkart is also providing cashback for purchases using select debit and credit cards. Vu is providing a one-year domestic warranty for the Smart TV.

Vu Premium 32 Smart TV specifications, features

Vu Premium 32 Smart TV features a 32-inch (1,366x768 pixels) display with a 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 300 nits of brightness. It has a frameless design and is said to have an Adaptive Contrast feature that enhances the details and contrast in on-screen pictures by darkening dark parts and lightening light areas. The latest Vu smart TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor with a Mali-470 GPU. It is listed to pack 1GB RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. The TV runs on Linux operating system.

As mentioned, the new Vu Premium 32 Smart TV features 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support. It includes DTS TruSurround technology for ensuring a good surround sound experience from the speakers. The TV offers support for external sound systems and users can connect additional devices via Audio Return Channel (ARC), optical or Aux input. Other connectivity features in the Smart TV include Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11b/g/n with single-band 2.4GHz support, two USB ports, two HDMI ports, an AV input, and an audio jack.

Vu Premium 32 Smart TV has an audio-only mode for playing music without any visuals. The Vu IR remote bundled with the Vu Premium 32 Smart TV features OTT keys for quick access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, YouTube Music, Browser, apps, and Internet browser. Additionally, it supports the DIAL from YouTube and Netflix allowing people to launch media apps onto the TV from their smartphone or tablet. Other smart tv features include screen mirroring with support of Vu AnyView Cast. The TV also has a Cinema Night Mode allows users to comfortably watch content in low light.

Vu claims that it is using a micro-prism array and an LED to enhance the brightness of the device by ensuring minimum energy usage. It is said to offer more than 50,000 hours of operating time.

Vu Premium 32 Smart TV measures 717x428x86mm and weighs 3.6 kg without the stand.

