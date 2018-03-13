Vu Televisions on Tuesday launched its first Android TV range in India, called Vu Official Android TV. Three models have been launched – 55-inch (55SU138), 49-inch (49SU131), and 43-inch (43SU128). All three models have 4K UHD panels, two 10W speakers in the integrated soundbar, voice control, and other common features. The new Android TV series from Vu appears have been launched to take on Xiaomi's entry into the Indian market with its own 4K HDR offering, the 55-inch Mi TV 4 that's priced at Rs. 39,999.

Vu Official Android TV series price in India

The Vu Official Android TV 55-inch (55SU138) price in India is Rs. 55,999. The 49-inch (49SU131) model is priced at Rs. 46,999, while the 43-inch (43SU128) model is priced at Rs. 36,999. The prices are competitive when compared to the 55-inch Mi TV 4 offering, however, the Xiaomi television also offers HDR support apart from its 4K resolution. At the launch event, Vu Televisions CEO and Design Head Devita Saraf said that the company wasn't directly competing with Xiaomi, calling the Chinese company a "low-end brand".

Vu Official Android TV series specifications

Vu’s new Android TV series runs Android 7.0 Smart OS, and has built-in Google apps including the Google Play store, apart from YouTube and Netflix. Other preloaded apps include Hotstar, Facebook Video, Sony Liv, and ALT Balaji. Vu is promising an upgrade to Oreo. All three models also come with voice-control enabled remote controllers and built-in Chromecast features.

As we mentioned, all three Vu Android TV series models - 55-inch (55SU138), 49-inch (49SU131), and 43-inch (43SU128) – sport similar specifications, expect for panel size. All bear IPS panels (DLED backlit) with a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, 8-bit colour panel, and 450-nit brightness.

Vu Android TV - 55-inch (55SU138)

They are all powered by a quad-core processor with 2.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. All three also offer Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity, apart from three HDMI (ARC+CEC) ports, two USB ports (one USB3.0 and one USB2.0), one S/PDIF port, one headphone jack, one AV component port, and one RF input. All three also offer DTS TruSurround and Dolby Digital audio support, and feature an integrated soundbar with two 10 speakers.