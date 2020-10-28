Technology News
  Vu Masterpiece TV With 85 Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,50,000

Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,50,000

The Masterpiece TV also has a built-in Windows 10 PC.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 28 October 2020 12:11 IST
Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,50,000

The Vu Masterpiece TV has a 50W built-in soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

Highlights
  • The Vu Masterpiece TV supports Dolby Vision HDR
  • The television runs on Android TV 9 Pie
  • The TV comes in a single black and ‘Armani Gold’ colour and finish

Vu Masterpiece TV, the latest flagship television from the Indian company, has been launched at Rs. 3,50,000. The television is available in a single 85-inch size option, and has a 4K HDR QLED screen, with support for the Dolby Vision HDR standard and a 50W built-in soundbar. Interestingly, the television also features a built-in Windows 10 PC, with support for video conferencing through an included camera. The Android TV 9 Pie-powered smart television is available to buy across retail stores in India.

Vu Masterpiece TV specifications and features

The company's flagship television, the Vu Masterpiece TV is among the most expensive in the range at Rs. 3,50,000. For the price though, the television packs in a lot, including an 85-inch Ultra-HD QLED screen, which supports HDR up to the Dolby Vision format. The television has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and a rated peak brightness of 1,000 nits. There is also local dimming on the Vu Masterpiece TV, with 256 zones built into the LED backlight.

The television comes in a single black and ‘Armani Gold' colour option. Built into the front of the TV is a soundbar speaker. The six-speaker system has a rated sound output of 50W, and support for the Dolby MS12 and DTS:X formats. Smart TV functionality is present, with the Vu Masterpiece TV running on Android TV 9 Pie, with support for all major apps and streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar. There is also Google Assistant on the TV, accessed through the microphone on the Bluetooth-enabled remote.

A unique feature on the Vu Masterpiece TV is the built-in Windows 10 PC, which is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor. Also included are a camera, wireless keyboard with a built-in trackpad, and a wireless microphone, making the TV suitable for productivity and work-related functions. The Android TV functionality runs on a separate quad-core processor, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage for apps and app data.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vu Masterpiece TV

Vu Masterpiece TV

Display 85.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1901mm X 1125mm X 83mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

Vu, Vu Masterpiece TV, Android TV, QLED TV, Vu Masterpiece TV 85QPX, Armani, Dolby Vision, HDR
