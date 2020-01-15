Technology News
Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 26,999

The 4K TVs come in sizes of 43, 50, and 55 inches.

Updated: 15 January 2020 14:57 IST


Vu’s latest television range takes Xiaomi and OnePlus head on

Highlights
  • Vu has launched the Cinema TV range in India
  • The 4K TVs support Dolby Vision and have 40W of sound output
  • The smart televisions run on Android TV 9 Pie

Indian television manufacturer Vu has always been a formidable name in the segment, largely thanks to affordability and features. With a strong hold on the affordable feature-filled segment, Vu has launched its latest product range to go up against manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, and LG. The Vu Cinema TV range, launched today, is priced from Rs. 26,999 onwards, and features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV 9 Pie in three size options - 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch.

All models in the Vu Cinema TV range feature 4K resolution screens (3840x2160 pixels), along with support for Dolby Vision HDR and smart connectivity through stock Android TV 9 Pie. Various apps and streaming services are supported, including popular options such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar, to name a few. The TVs also use Vu's Pixelium Glass Technology, which is said to enhance brightness to a claimed level of 500 nits.

The new Vu TVs also see some improvements in sound, with the range having 40W of sound output through a front-firing soundbar-like speaker arrangement with a combination of tweeters and full-range speakers. All televisions in the Vu Cinema TV range have the same features, with the only differences being in the sizes of the three variants.

The 43-inch Vu Cinema TV is priced at Rs. 36,999, the 50-inch option costs Rs. 29,999, and the 55-inch Vu Cinema TV is priced at Rs. 33,999. The series goes on sale on January 18 on Amazon India, and will also be available offline through Vu's networks of dealers and stores.

The Vu Cinema TV range is the Indian company's latest attempt to take on Xiaomi and OnePlus, apart from Samsung and LG. With features such as Dolby Vision and the 40W soundbar at competitive prices, the company will hope to win over the affordable feature-filled TV segment in 2020.



Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More




