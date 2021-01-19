Technology News
Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX has 400 nits peak brightness while the 65LX model comes with 500 nits peak brightness.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 January 2021 15:05 IST
Vu Cinema TV Action Series has a Titanium Grey body

Highlights
  • Vu Cinema TV Action Series include two display sizes
  • Vu Cinema TV Action Series models feature JBL speakers
  • Both TV models run on Android 9

Vu Cinema TV Action Series has been launched in India in a 55-ich and a 65-inch variant. The Action Series comes as an upgrade over the previously released Vu Cinema TV series. The 55LX and 65LX are the two models that have been launched as part of the Action Series and will be available through offline and online channels. Vu Cinema TV Action Series features JBL audio and Pixelium Technology with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. They also feature enhanced motion smoothing (MEMC) technology.

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, Vu Cinema TV Action Series 65LX price in India, availability

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX is priced at Rs. 49,999 while Vu Cinema TV Action Series 65LX is priced at Rs. 69,999 in India. Both are available on Amazon (55LX, 65LX) and offline stores. The company mentions Flipkart availability as well in its press release but the e-commerce platform hasn't listed either of two models at the time of writing.

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, Vu Cinema TV Action Series 65LX specifications, features

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX and Vu Cinema TV Action Series 65LX models run Android 9.0 with access to Google Play. As the name suggests, Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX comes with a 55-inch display and the 65LX model comes with a 65-inch display. Both have 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and use Pixelium Glass with 40 percent enhanced brightness. The 55LX model comes with 400 nits peak brightness while the 65LX model has 500 nits peak brightness. They feature Action Mode with motion enhancement thanks to Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology.

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX and Vu Cinema TV Action Series 65LX come with HDR10 support and Dolby Vision. They come with inbuilt Chromecast, license for Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Play along with Vu ActiVoice control with fast voice recognition. You also get VOD Upsclaer Technology and a Cricket mode for live matches.

Both models are powered by 64-bit quad-core processors with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX and 65LX feature dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, earphone jack, and RJ45 port. There are OTT shortcut keys on the remote as well. The audio is handled by six JBL speakers that include four masters and two tweeters for a total of 100W sound output. Both models support DTS Virtual X Surround Sound and Dolby Audio.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Vu, Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX Price in India, Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX Specifications, Vu Cinema TV Action Series 65LX, Vu Cinema TV Action Series 65LX Price in India, Vu Cinema TV Action Series 65LX Specifications
