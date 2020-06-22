Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Vu Cinema Smart TV 32 Inch and 43 Inch Televisions Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999 Onwards

Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Televisions Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999 Onwards

The new Vu Cinema Smart TV range runs on Android TV 9 Pie.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 22 June 2020 12:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Televisions Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999 Onwards

The Vu Cinema TV features a built-in 40W soundbar

Highlights
  • Vu has launched affordable variants of the Cinema TV range
  • The TVs support most popular apps through Android TV
  • The 43-inch Full-HD Vu Cinema Smart TV is priced at Rs. 21,999

Vu has launched two new variants of the Vu Cinema Smart TV series, with a 32-inch HD-resolution option and 43-inch full-HD variant added to the range. The Cinema TV range from Indian television manufacturer Vu was launched earlier this year in three sizes at Ultra-HD resolution, but Vu is now bringing the benefits and features of the range at smaller and more affordable sizes and resolutions. The new variants of the Vu Cinema TV will go on sale on June 23 on Flipkart.

Vu Cinema Smart TV price in India

The new variants are already listed on Flipkart, with the 32-inch Vu Cinema TV featuring a 1366x768-pixel HD LED screen, and the 43-inch variant coming with a 1920x1080-pixel full-HD screen. Both TVs feature built-in Chromecast and support for Apple AirPlay, along with Dolby Audio tuning for the 40W soundbar-style speaker system. The 32-inch variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 43-inch variant goes for Rs. 21,999.

Vu Cinema Smart TV features and specifications

The Vu Cinema TV range was first launched in January this year, priced from Rs. 26,999 onwards and available in sizes of 43 inches, 50 inches, and 55 inches. All variants in the range come with 4K screens, along with support for HDR content up to the Dolby Vision format.

The company has now brought some of the key features of the Vu Cinema TV range to smaller and more affordable screen sizes, including the 40W front-firing built-in soundbar, and Android TV 9 Pie with access to Google Assistant through the voice remote.

Vu Cinema Smart TV competition

Interestingly, Vu has brought some of the core features from the more expensive 4K Cinema TV range to its new affordable variants as well, making the range more appealing to entry-level customers. Priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999 for the 32-inch and 43-inch variants, the TVs go up against strong competition in the segment from Xiaomi and Realme, while offering better sound quality as a unique selling point. We were impressed with sound quality on the Vu Cinema TV 50-inch 4K variant and expect it to be good on the affordable models as well.

OnePlus is also expected to launch new affordable televisions in India in July, with prices starting at under Rs. 20,000. Vu will face tough competition from these new launches, but has used its years of experience and local manufacturing capabilities to stay relevant in a highly-competitive segment.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vu, Vu Cinema TV, Android TV
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Honor X10 Max Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of July 2 Launch
Realme Narzo 10A 4GB + 64GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Televisions Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999 Onwards
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  3. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  4. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  5. Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM Tipped
  6. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Set to Launch Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy Watch 3 Spotted on India Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2020: Apple Expected to Sell Developers on Building New Apps Amid Pushback
  2. Perry Mason HBO: How to Watch in India, Review, Trailer, Cast, and More
  3. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB + 64GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Televisions Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999 Onwards
  5. Honor X10 Max Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of July 2 Launch
  6. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch and Price
  7. The King’s Man Trailer: Ralph Fiennes’ Spy Squad Tries to Stop World War I
  8. Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy Watch 3 Spotted on BIS Certification Website: Report
  9. Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  10. UK Tells Telcos to Stockpile Huawei Gear in Face of US Sanctions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com