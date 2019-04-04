Technology News
Vu Announces VOD Upscaler Technology for Its 2019 TV Range

, 04 April 2019
Vu’s recently launched Premium Android TV range comes with VOD Upscaler

Highlights

VOD Upscaler is a software feature built into new Vu TVs

All of Vu’s 2019 TVs will sport the enhancement

Vu launched the Premium Android TV range last month

Indian TV maker Vu is a popular name in the industry, largely because of its online-focused approach to sales. The company recently launched its new Premium Android range of 4K TVs, and has now announced that the range comes with a new feature called VOD (Video On Demand) upscaler. The technology will also be made available for other TVs in the 2019 range from Vu, including the Vu UltraSmart TV lineup and the Vu Pixelight TV lineup, apart from the Premium Android line.

VOD Upscaler is a software-based feature developed by Vu that is said to enhance picture quality for video-on-demand content. The feature is said to combine multiple advanced machine learning algorithms working with the digital signal processor to enhance the picture quality, offering brighter and more vibrant colours.

Vu has three major ranges of TVs available in India as part of its launches this year, including the Vu Pixelight range, Vu UltraSmart range and Vu Premium Android TV range. While the Pixelight and UltraSmart range run on a Linux-based operating system for smart connectivity, the Premium Android TV range runs on Android Oreo. The UltraSmart range comes in three sizes starting at Rs. 14,500 onwards, with resolutions of up to full-HD.

The Vu Pixelight and Premium Android TV range come in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches, and with resolutions going up to 4K (3840x2160-pixels). The Premium Android range also features Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, along with support for the Google ecosystem of apps on the remote itself. The company launched the Vu 100 - a 100-inch LED TV - in India last year, priced at Rs. 20,00,000.

Further reading: Vu, VOD Upscaler, Vu Pixelight, Vu UltraSmart, Vu Premium Android TV
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
