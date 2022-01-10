Vu 75 QLED Premium TV, the latest flagship television from the Indian company, has been launched. The television is available in a single 75-inch size option and has a 4K HDR QLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG technology and comes with four speakers that deliver a total sound output of 40W. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV also features Google Assistant voice assistant support, which can be accessed through the microphone of the TV's Bluetooth-enabled remote. The new model runs on Android 11 and packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The TV also features enhanced motion smoothing (MEMC) technology as well.

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV price, availability

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV is available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 119,999 and is on sale via Flipkart. Flipkart is also providing cashback for purchases using select debit and credit cards.

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV specifications and features

As mentioned, Vu 75 QLED Premium TV runs on Android 11 with access to the Google Play store. The TV comes with a 75-inch (190cm) QLED 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen support 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology and has anti-glare protection.

The Vu 75 QLED Premium TV has a Charcoal Grey metal frame and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV features Bluetooth v5.0 and can be connected to multiple devices including gaming controllers, headphones, speakers, keyboard and more. It also has HDMI 2.1 port with eARC and supports gaming at 4K with frame rates of up to 120fps. It offers an auto-low latency mode (ALLM) as well. Other connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, four HDMI ports, an audio jack, and two USB inputs.

Vu's new television comes with an inbuilt Chromecast and is preloaded with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube. Vu's ActiVoice Remote that comes with the TV features OTT keys and Google Assistant. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV offer support for wireless casting of content using phone, tablet, and laptop supporting iOS, Windows, and Android OS-based gadgets.

The new Vu 75 QLED Premium TV offers Upscaler Technology for OTT applications — a software-based feature developed by Vu that is said to enhance picture quality for video-on-demand content. It also has a Cricket mode for live matches.

For audio, Vu 75 QLED Premium TV has a 40W output with two master speakers and two tweeters with Dolby Atmos support and Dolby Audio.

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV measures 1672.9x1028.2x355mm and weighs 26.5kg with the stand.

