Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV is priced in India at Rs. 119,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 January 2022 15:39 IST
Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vu

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage

Highlights
  • Vu 75 QLED Premium TV features four speakers with 40W output
  • Vu 75 QLED Premium TV is currently listed on Flipkart
  • The new TV feature a Charcoal Grey metal frame

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV, the latest flagship television from the Indian company, has been launched. The television is available in a single 75-inch size option and has a 4K HDR QLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG technology and comes with four speakers that deliver a total sound output of 40W. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV also features Google Assistant voice assistant support, which can be accessed through the microphone of the TV's Bluetooth-enabled remote. The new model runs on Android 11 and packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The TV also features enhanced motion smoothing (MEMC) technology as well.

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV price, availability

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV is available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 119,999 and is on sale via Flipkart. Flipkart is also providing cashback for purchases using select debit and credit cards.

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV specifications and features

As mentioned, Vu 75 QLED Premium TV runs on Android 11 with access to the Google Play store. The TV comes with a 75-inch (190cm) QLED 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen support 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology and has anti-glare protection.

The Vu 75 QLED Premium TV has a Charcoal Grey metal frame and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV features Bluetooth v5.0 and can be connected to multiple devices including gaming controllers, headphones, speakers, keyboard and more. It also has HDMI 2.1 port with eARC and supports gaming at 4K with frame rates of up to 120fps. It offers an auto-low latency mode (ALLM) as well. Other connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, four HDMI ports, an audio jack, and two USB inputs.

Vu's new television comes with an inbuilt Chromecast and is preloaded with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube. Vu's ActiVoice Remote that comes with the TV features OTT keys and Google Assistant. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV offer support for wireless casting of content using phone, tablet, and laptop supporting iOS, Windows, and Android OS-based gadgets.

The new Vu 75 QLED Premium TV offers Upscaler Technology for OTT applications — a software-based feature developed by Vu that is said to enhance picture quality for video-on-demand content. It also has a Cricket mode for live matches.

For audio, Vu 75 QLED Premium TV has a 40W output with two master speakers and two tweeters with Dolby Atmos support and Dolby Audio.

Vu 75 QLED Premium TV measures 1672.9x1028.2x355mm and weighs 26.5kg with the stand.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Vu 75 QLED Premium TV, Vu 75 QLED Premium TV Price in India, Vu 75 QLED Premium TV Specifications, Vu 75 QLED Premium TV Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G First Impressions: Riding the Wave
  3. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  5. Realme 9i Spotted on Realme India Store Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch in India Set for January 10
  7. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Headset With Up to 18-Hour Playback Launched in India
  5. Chinese EdTech Giant New Oriental Laid Off 60,000 Staff After China’s Education Crackdown, Says Founder
  6. Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike Bats for More Independence of Web3 From Centralised Platforms
  7. Realme 9 Pro Reportedly Bags TUV Rheinland Certification, Tipped to Pack 5,000mAh Battery
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 120Hz Display, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Bill Murray Playing a Villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  10. Realme K50 Pro Renders Leak, Specifications Tipped to Include 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com