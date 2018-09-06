NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Vu 100 Launched in India, a 100 Inch 4K TV Priced at Rs. 20 Lakhs

Vu 100 Launched in India, a 100-Inch 4K TV Priced at Rs. 20 Lakhs

06 September 2018
Highlights

  • The Vu 100 is already on sale in India, via company stores
  • The television offers HDR10 and WCG support
  • The smart TV runs Android 8.0 Oreo, with Google Play

Vu launched the Vu 100 - its largest consumer television panel - in India. As the name suggests it boasts a 100-inch display that has a 4K resolution and supports HDR. Other major highlight for the Vu 100 is its built-in sound bar that comes with JBL speakers and woofer built-in with Dolby Audio and DTS support. The TV has been priced at Rs. 20 lakhs and is available now at Vu flagship stores.

The 100-inch display comprises of an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. It’s capable of displaying 2.5 billion colours and supports HDR10, and WCG (Wide Colour Gamut). Other features include dynamic contrast, local dimming, ultra smooth motion control, and MPEG noise reduction.

The Vu 100 runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and is powered by a quad-core CPU coupled with 2.5GB of RAM. It bears 16GB of inbuilt storage for apps, games and media. Popular media apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar come pre-installed, and it comes with Google Play Store for additional apps. It also features with Google Assistant for voice control, which has a dedicated button on the remote.

Vu claims that the TV is capable of playing 4K media via USB as well with support for popular formats including MPEG, H.264, and H.265 codecs. It supports wireless connectivity via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and can also be used as a hub to voice control compatible smart home devices, and there’s also built-in Chromecast for media streaming. Other connectivity options include three HDMI 2.0 ports and two USB 3.0 ports.

AI Camera Phones
