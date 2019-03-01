Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • ViewSonic Launches 3 New Projectors in India, Including a Wi Fi Enabled 4K Model

ViewSonic Launches 3 New Projectors in India, Including a Wi-Fi Enabled 4K Model

, 01 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ViewSonic Launches 3 New Projectors in India, Including a Wi-Fi Enabled 4K Model

ViewSonic X10-4K is, as the name suggests, a 4K projector

Highlights

  • The new ViewSonic projectors start at Rs. 60,000
  • The X10-4K and M1 Plus feature Harman Kardon speakers
  • The projectors will go on sale in India soon

ViewSonic may be better known for its LED monitors and displays, but it's also a reputed name in the projector industry. The company has a range of its projector products available in India, starting with the portable ViewSonic M1, which is priced at Rs. 49,500 in India. The company has now launched three new projectors in the country, namely the X10-4K, the M1 Plus and the LS800HD. The first two are meant for home entertainment, while the third is a professional installation projector.

Leading the new range is the ViewSonic X10-4K LED projector, which is priced at Rs. 3,50,000. The projector, as the name suggests, is capable of projecting at up to a 4K resolution. It features a handle for carrying and has a short throw lens, allowing for a fair amount of flexibility in use.

Interestingly, the ViewSonic X10-4K also features Wi-Fi connectivity and an integrated OS, letting you connect to online services such as YouTube to directly stream content. Operational life of the X10-4K is claimed to be up to 30,000 hours, with up to 2,400 lumens of brightness.

Also launched is the Viewsonic M1 Plus, which is the successor to the ViewSonic M1. The projector is a step up over its predecessor with full-HD resolution, and has a claimed battery life of six hours, built-in Harman Kardon speakers, and 16GB of internal storage. The M1 Plus is priced at Rs. 60,000 in India.

The third product launched is the ViewSonic LS800HD, which is priced at Rs. 3,65,000. The projector has a full-HD resolution and is meant for professional use, such as in office spaces or auditoriums. All three are expected to go on sale in India in the coming weeks.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: ViewSonic, Projector, 4K
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
Twitter Building ‘Hide Reply’ Feature to Enable Users to Moderate Conversations
Google Chrome Bfcache Implementation to Make Back-and-Forth Navigation Faster
Pricee
ViewSonic Launches 3 New Projectors in India, Including a Wi-Fi Enabled 4K Model
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  4. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta in India
  7. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Reassures
  8. Xiaomi MiWiFi Mesh Router With Up to 2,567Mbps Speeds Announced
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Apple to Celebrate International Women's Day Throughout March
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.