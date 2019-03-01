ViewSonic may be better known for its LED monitors and displays, but it's also a reputed name in the projector industry. The company has a range of its projector products available in India, starting with the portable ViewSonic M1, which is priced at Rs. 49,500 in India. The company has now launched three new projectors in the country, namely the X10-4K, the M1 Plus and the LS800HD. The first two are meant for home entertainment, while the third is a professional installation projector.

Leading the new range is the ViewSonic X10-4K LED projector, which is priced at Rs. 3,50,000. The projector, as the name suggests, is capable of projecting at up to a 4K resolution. It features a handle for carrying and has a short throw lens, allowing for a fair amount of flexibility in use.

Interestingly, the ViewSonic X10-4K also features Wi-Fi connectivity and an integrated OS, letting you connect to online services such as YouTube to directly stream content. Operational life of the X10-4K is claimed to be up to 30,000 hours, with up to 2,400 lumens of brightness.

Also launched is the Viewsonic M1 Plus, which is the successor to the ViewSonic M1. The projector is a step up over its predecessor with full-HD resolution, and has a claimed battery life of six hours, built-in Harman Kardon speakers, and 16GB of internal storage. The M1 Plus is priced at Rs. 60,000 in India.

The third product launched is the ViewSonic LS800HD, which is priced at Rs. 3,65,000. The projector has a full-HD resolution and is meant for professional use, such as in office spaces or auditoriums. All three are expected to go on sale in India in the coming weeks.