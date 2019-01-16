NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Wireless Speaker with 'Magic Button' Launched in India

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Wireless Speaker with ‘Magic Button’ Launched in India

, 16 January 2019
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Wireless Speaker with ‘Magic Button’ Launched in India

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is the successor to the US Boom 2

Highlights

  • The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is priced at Rs. 15,995
  • It goes on sale on Amazon India on January 17
  • The speaker has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating

Wireless speakers come in all shapes, sizes and prices, but there has been a tendency for certain products and brands to stand out from the competition. One such popular brand has been Ultimate Ears (UE), the personal audio manufacturer owned by Swiss computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech. The Boom range from Ultimate Ears has been among its most popular lines, and the latest product from the line is the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. The new wireless speaker has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 15,995.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is set to go on sale on Amazon India starting January 17. The product will be available in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Red. The speaker comes with an IP67 water resistance rating, which means that it is certified to survive significant exposure to water and dust, and can therefore be used safely outdoors. Interestingly, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 floats in water, a feature that would appeal to a lot of buyers.

Another new feature on the UE Boom 3 is the ‘Magic Button', which is said to make music control and playback easier. The speaker does retain the cylindrical design of its predecessors, although the styling has been refreshed. However, the familiar ‘plus' and ‘minus' physical volume buttons are still there. The USB port has also been repositioned to make charging the speaker a bit easier.

As the successor to the capable Ultimate Ears Boom 2, the UE Boom 3 was launched in August last year globally, and has taken a few months to see a launch in India. Interestingly, the UE Boom 2 is also still on sale for around Rs . 10,000.

Comments

Ultimate Ears Boom 3, Ultimate Ears, UE, UE Boom 3, Logitech, India
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Wireless Speaker with ‘Magic Button’ Launched in India
Comment
 
 

