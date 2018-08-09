NDTV Gadgets360.com
  UE Wonderboom Freestyle Collection Speaker Launched in India

UE Wonderboom Freestyle Collection Speaker Launched in India

, 09 August 2018
UE Wonderboom Freestyle Collection Speaker Launched in India

Highlights

  • Wonderboom Freestyle is a pint-sized speaker
  • The speaker is drop-proof from a height of up to five feet
  • It can be immersed up to one metre in water for about 30 minutes

Expanding its lineup of portable and waterproof speakers, Switzerland-based Logitech International on Thursday launched the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Freestyle compact Bluetooth speakers in India. The company is touting the colours on offer in the 'collection', namely, Avocado, Concrete, Patches, Raspberry, and Unicorn.

Priced at Rs. 6,995, the new Wonderboom Freestyle is a pint-sized speaker that lets users enjoy their music in true 360-degree sound, the company said in a statement. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Freestyle is available at Croma and other retail stores across the country. To recall, the original UE Wonderboom was launched in India back in June last year, priced at Rs. 7,995, following its global launch in March.

"The Wonderboom Freestyle collection gives you the freedom to express your style in a trendy, tough and worry-proof speaker. The new collection strengthens the Ultimate Ears portfolio for the Indian market with industry leading speakers across entry, mid and premium range," said Sumanta Datta, Managing Director and Cluster Head, South West Asia and Indonesia, Logitech.

The Bluetooth speaker is also drop-proof from a height of up to five feet. The UE Wonderboom Freestyle speaker is IPX7 rated and can be immersed up to one metre in water for about 30 minutes and offers around 10 hours of battery life.

Logitech's Ultimate Ears brand, shortened to UE, launched the UE Megaboom in India in November last year. It was priced at Rs. 19,995, and arrived in India over two years after its launch in January 2015.

The UE Megaboom speaker features an IPX7-certified build that can be immersed in a liquid of up to one metre for up to 30 minutes. The wireless speaker has up to 100-feet Bluetooth connectivity in addition to NFC, 3.5mm AUX-in, and a Micro-USB port.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Logitech International, Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Freestyle, UE Wonderboom Freestyle
UE Wonderboom Freestyle Collection Speaker Launched in India
