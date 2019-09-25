Technology News
  tvOS 13 Released With Multi User Support: What's New, How to Download and Install

tvOS 13 Released With Multi-User Support: What's New, How to Download and Install

tvOS 13 is compatible with the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 11:59 IST
tvOS 13 Released With Multi-User Support: What's New, How to Download and Install

tvOS 13 brings an updated Home screen

Highlights
  • tvOS 13 is available for free download
  • New tvOS update brings 4K HDR screen savers
  • There is Apple Arcade integration to offer premium games

Apple has released tvOS 13 for Apple TV users, alongside bringing iOS 13.1 and iPadOS for the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad users. The latest tvOS update debuts with Apple Arcade integration and include multi-user support. There are also some interface-level changes, including an updated Home screen. Apple has also added new 4K HDR screen savers that users can enjoy after installing tvOS 13 on their Apple TV devices. The new update is majorly designed to make Apple TV 4K "the most personalised entertainment device" with an easy-to-use experience and a list of new features.

What's new in tvOS 13

As announced at WWDC 2019 back in June, tvOS 13 brings multi-user support. This means that you and your family members can get a distinctly personalised experience on a single Apple TV device. There is a new Apple TV Control Center that has multiple user profiles to offer personalised content recommendations to all your family members based on their viewing habits. The new Control Center also provides quick access to features such as system sleep and audio routing.

The preloaded Apple Music app on tvOS 13 also works with multi-user support to let multiple users receive personalised recommendations and will be able to play their own playlists.

Apple has added a new Home screen to tvOS 13 that is designed for easy discovery of the available content. The new Home screen is also capable of playing full-screen video previews through installed apps. There is additionally a picture-in-picture mode to let you continue to watch a video while browsing the interface.

For gamers, tvOS 13 brings support for popular game controllers, namely the Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth and PlayStation DualShock 4. This enhances the gaming experience on your existing Apple TV device.

Apple Arcade also comes to your Apple TV through tvOS 13. It brings various new and exclusive games with no ads or in-game purchases at a single subscription charge. Many of the games listed under Apple Arcade also include support for game controllers.

Further, the latest tvOS update brings multiple 4K HDR screen savers that showcase immersive videos captured in collaboration with the BBC Natural History Unit. The new screen savers take you under the sea and highlight several creatures and scenes from the depths of oceans.

The last major change that comes through tvOS 13 is support for Sing in with Apple. The new feature is also already a part of the latest iOS and iPadOS versions and is projected to enhance user security on apps and websites that require sign in.

tvOS 13 compatible Apple TV models

Apple has brought tvOS 13 has a free software update for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

How to download tvOS 13

To install tvOS 13, open the Settings app on your Apple TV and then navigate to System > Software Update. The update may have already reached your device if you've enabled the automatic updates option.

tvOS 13, Apple TV, tvOS, Apple
tvOS 13 Released With Multi-User Support: What's New, How to Download and Install
