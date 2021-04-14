Technology News
  • Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani Resigns as Buyout Offer Stirs Turmoil

Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani Resigns as Buyout Offer Stirs Turmoil

Kurumatani will be replaced by Satoshi Tsunakawa, Toshiba confirmed.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 14 April 2021 10:32 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

In a statement, Toshiba said the board had accepted Kurumatani's resignation

Highlights
  • Toshiba confirmed it had received an offer from CVC Capital Partners
  • Kurumatani worked for CVC between 2017 and 2018
  • KKR is planning to offer Toshiba its own larger buyout proposal

Toshiba's president Nobuaki Kurumatani has resigned, the firm announced Wednesday, as a buyout offer from a private equity fund reportedly stirs turmoil inside the Japanese company.

The resignation came as reports said two other funds were considering their own offers for the Japanese household name, potentially setting up a bidding war.

In a statement, Toshiba said the board had accepted Kurumatani's resignation, without giving details on why he had asked to step down. He will be replaced by chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa, the firm said.

The move comes as board members raise questions about the buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners, where Kurumatani formerly headed Japanese operations.

The private equity firm is reportedly offering a deal in excess of $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,50,410 crores), though there are reports that some in Toshiba see that sum as too small.

The Financial Times said Wednesday that another private equity fund, KKR, is planning to offer its own larger buyout proposal.

Bloomberg News reported that a third, Canadian Brookfield Asset Management, was also exploring a possible offer.

Toshiba last week confirmed it had received an offer from CVC Capital Partners which would take Toshiba private.

Delisting the firm could produce faster decision-making by Toshiba's management, which has clashed with shareholders recently.

It could also allow Toshiba to concentrate resources on renewable energies and other core businesses.

'Sticky situation'
CVC and Toshiba have close ties.

Kurumatani worked for the fund between 2017 and 2018, and a senior executive at CVC Japan currently serves as an outside director on Toshiba's board.

That closeness has reportedly sparked concern, and Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners, said Kurumatani's departure would "remove uncertainty over potential conflicts of interest".

It will also "force the board to seek other offers that are in the best interests of shareholders", he told AFP.

"It is a very sticky situation at present."

The turmoil inside Toshiba is a fresh blow for the firm, which has been trying to improve its governance after an accounting scandal in 2015 and the 2017 bankruptcy of its US nuclear subsidiary.

After sweeping restructuring, its earnings rebounded and it returned to the prestigious first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in January.

Any buyout offer is likely to face significant challenges, including securing financing and regulatory approval.

Last week Toshiba warned the financing assistance CVC is expected to seek was likely to involve "a substantial amount of time and considerable complexity".

Toshiba shares jumped 4.46 percent to JPY 4,800 (roughly Rs. 3,300) shortly after markets opened in Tokyo.

The CVC offer is reportedly around JPY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 3,400) a share, but Tang said he believes "a price north of JPY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 4,100) is necessary to get shareholders over the line"

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Toshiba, Nobuaki Kurumatani
