Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Toshiba TV Range to Go on Sale in India on September 18, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990

Toshiba TV Range to Go on Sale in India on September 18, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990

The 4K HDR TV range starts at Rs. 27,990.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 17 September 2020 12:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Toshiba TV Range to Go on Sale in India on September 18, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990

The new Toshiba range includes HD, Full-HD, and 4K TVs

Highlights
  • Toshiba TVs go on sale in India on September 18
  • The 32-inch HD smart TV variant is priced at Rs. 12,990
  • All of the new Toshiba TVs run on the custom Vidaa OS

Toshiba has revealed the pricing of its upcoming television range in India, which is set to go on sale on September 18. The company's new televisions will be priced competitively starting at Rs. 12,990, and will be available to buy across various online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and TataCliq. The new Toshiba television range runs on Vidaa OS custom firmware, and the company is offering up to four years warranty on the panel on its 4K TVs for purchases made between September 18 and 21.

A total of seven television models will be available on September 18, with resolutions ranging from HD to Ultra-HD, including five Ultra-HD models with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound.

Toshiba claims that it has a network of over 450 service centres, covering more than 18,500 pin codes across India. The Toshiba brand name returns to India after a period of absence under new ownership, with Hisense now owning the Toshiba TV business. Hisense itself entered India recently, with its product range starting at Rs. 11,990.

Toshiba L5050 price and specifications

The most affordable televisions in the new Toshiba range are the 32L5050 HD TV and 43L5050 Full-HD TV, priced at Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 22,490 respectively. Both of these televisions feature ADS panels (similar to IPS in performance) and feature Vidaa OS for smart connectivity. The custom smart TV platform is said to support all major apps and services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

Toshiba U5050 price and specifications

The next major range, and perhaps the most important one for Toshiba, is the U5050 series of 4K TVs. There are three models and size options available - 43U5050 (Rs. 27,990), 50U5050 (Rs. 32,990), and 55U5050 (Rs. 36,990). All of these have a display resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and LED panels, with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. This range is also powered by Vidaa OS, and additionally has built-in Alexa support to work with Amazon's voice assistant.

Toshiba U7980 price and specifications

The most expensive of the TVs launched by Toshiba is the U7980 4K HDR TV range. Priced at Rs. 46,990 for the 55U7980 and Rs. 66,990 for the 65U7980, this series features full array local dimming, wide colour gamut, and MEMC in addition to the features available on the U5050 series such as Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, and Vidaa OS.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Toshiba, TV, Smart TV, Toshiba TV Price in India, 4K TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Vidaa OS, Hisense
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
WhatsApp Working to Add Fingerprint Security for New Web Sessions, Latest Beta Fixes ‘Recently Used Emoji’ Issue
iOS 14 Accelerated Rollout Threatens App Glitches, Frustrates Apple Developers

Related Stories

Toshiba TV Range to Go on Sale in India on September 18, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Feature in India
  2. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  3. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  4. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. How to Watch the PS5 Showcase Event Live
  7. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  8. Mi Smart Band 5 Set to Launch in India on September 29
  9. GoPro Hero 9 Black Launched With 5K Video Recording, Front Colour Display
  10. Poco X3 India Launch Set for September 22: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
  2. iOS 14 Accelerated Rollout Threatens App Glitches, Frustrates Apple Developers
  3. Toshiba TV Range to Go on Sale in India on September 18, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990
  4. First Giant Exoplanet Found Orbiting Extinguished Star
  5. WhatsApp Working to Add Fingerprint Security for New Web Sessions, Latest Beta Fixes ‘Recently Used Emoji’ Issue
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Amazon Cranks Up Its Music Service With Podcasts
  8. Redmi Smart TV A Series With Screen Sizes From 32-Inch to 65-Inch Announced
  9. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
  10. Facebook Does Not Profit From Hate Speech, Says India Chief Ajit Mohan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com