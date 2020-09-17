Toshiba has revealed the pricing of its upcoming television range in India, which is set to go on sale on September 18. The company's new televisions will be priced competitively starting at Rs. 12,990, and will be available to buy across various online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and TataCliq. The new Toshiba television range runs on Vidaa OS custom firmware, and the company is offering up to four years warranty on the panel on its 4K TVs for purchases made between September 18 and 21.

A total of seven television models will be available on September 18, with resolutions ranging from HD to Ultra-HD, including five Ultra-HD models with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound.

Toshiba claims that it has a network of over 450 service centres, covering more than 18,500 pin codes across India. The Toshiba brand name returns to India after a period of absence under new ownership, with Hisense now owning the Toshiba TV business. Hisense itself entered India recently, with its product range starting at Rs. 11,990.

Toshiba L5050 price and specifications

The most affordable televisions in the new Toshiba range are the 32L5050 HD TV and 43L5050 Full-HD TV, priced at Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 22,490 respectively. Both of these televisions feature ADS panels (similar to IPS in performance) and feature Vidaa OS for smart connectivity. The custom smart TV platform is said to support all major apps and services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

Toshiba U5050 price and specifications

The next major range, and perhaps the most important one for Toshiba, is the U5050 series of 4K TVs. There are three models and size options available - 43U5050 (Rs. 27,990), 50U5050 (Rs. 32,990), and 55U5050 (Rs. 36,990). All of these have a display resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and LED panels, with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. This range is also powered by Vidaa OS, and additionally has built-in Alexa support to work with Amazon's voice assistant.

Toshiba U7980 price and specifications

The most expensive of the TVs launched by Toshiba is the U7980 4K HDR TV range. Priced at Rs. 46,990 for the 55U7980 and Rs. 66,990 for the 65U7980, this series features full array local dimming, wide colour gamut, and MEMC in addition to the features available on the U5050 series such as Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, and Vidaa OS.

