Thomson, owned by France-based Technicolor, on Thursday launched its range of smart televisions in India. The televisions – 43-inch 4K UHD HDR, 40-inch, and 32-inch – will be manufactured by Noida-based SPPL. They will go on sale in the country exclusively via Flipkart starting Friday, April 13. The flash sale for the new Thomson televisions will start at 12pm IST. The models are affordably priced, and appear set to take budget TV players such as Micromax, Vu, and Xiaomi in the country.

The 43-inch 4K UHD Thomson television, bearing model name 43TM4377, has been priced at Rs. 27,999. It sports a LG IPS panel with a 3840x2160 pixels resolution and HDR support. The company is claiming a 178-degree viewing angle. It runs Android 4.4.4 KitKat, is powered by a 1.4GHz dual-core Cortex-A53 processor coupled with a Mali-T720 GPU and 1GB of RAM. It has 8GB of inbuilt storage. It features two 10W speakers. Ports include 1x RF input, 1x AV input, 3x HDMI ports, 1x Component port, 2x USB ports, 1x RJ45 port, 1x SPDIF port, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, and one SD card slot. It also has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity.

The 40-inch Thomson smart TV, bearing model name 40TM4099, has been priced at Rs. 19,990. It sports a Samsung LED-backlit panel with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The company once again claims a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It runs Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, and is powered by a Cortex-A53 processor coupled with a Mali T720MP2 GPU and 1GB of RAM. It has 8GB of inbuilt storage. It once again features two 10W speakers. Ports include 1x RF input, 1x AV input, 3x HDMI ports, 1x Component port, 2x USB ports, 1x RJ45 port, 1x SPDIF port, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, and one SD card slot. It also has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity.

Finally, the 32-inch Thomson smart TV, bearing model name 32M3277, has been priced at Rs. 13,490. It sports a Samsung LED-backlit panel with an HD (1366x768 pixels) resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It is also claimed to have a 178-degree viewing angle. It runs Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, and is powered by a Cortex-A53 processor coupled with a Mali T720MP2 GPU and 1GB of RAM. It has 8GB of inbuilt storage. It has a total audio output of 20W. Ports include 1x RF input, 1x AV input, 3x HDMI ports, 1x Component port, 2x USB ports, 1x RJ45 port, 1x SPDIF port, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, and one SD card slot. It also has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.