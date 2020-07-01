Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 24,999

Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 24,999

The TVs run on official Android TV 9 Pie.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 1 July 2020 12:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 24,999

The new Thomson 4K TVs support Dolby Vision HDR

Highlights
  • Thomson’s latest televisions with Android TV have been launched
  • The TVs will be available on Flipkart from July 5 onwards
  • Thomson TVs in India are made by Noida-based Super Plastronics

Thomson has launched its latest range in India, the Oath Pro series of Android TV-based televisions. The company's newest Android TV range in India, the Oath Pro series is priced at Rs. 24,999 onwards and is available in three sizes - 43 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. All three TVs in the range will have Ultra-HD resolution (3840x2160-pixel) screens, along with support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision format. The televisions will go on sale on Flipkart on July 5.

Thomson Oath Pro Series specifications and features

The Thomson Oath Pro series will run on certified Android TV 9 Pie, giving users access to the Google Play store to download and install apps and games on the TV. Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video will be pre-installed on the TV, with hotkeys on the remote for quick access to the streaming services. As is the case on most Android TV devices now, there will also be access to Google Assistant for voice commands.

The Thomson 4K TVs support HDR up to the Dolby Vision standard, along with Bluetooth 5.0 for remote, external audio, and accessory connectivity. The series sports a design with thin bezels, a gold chin, and gold table stands. Apart from there, the TV series also supports Dolby Audio standards, and has IPS LED-LCD display panels.

Although Thomson is originally a French television brand, the brand license in India is held by Noida-based Super Plastronics Private Limited. Originally an original equipment manufacturer of CRT televisions, the company now manufactures flat-panel televisions and home appliances under the Thomson brand name at its plants in India, located in Noida, Una, and Jammu.

Thomson Oath Pro Series pricing and competition

The Thomson Oath Pro series goes up against strong competition in the affordable 4K TV segment, but hopes to win over buyers with strong pricing. The 43-inch variant of the Thomson OATH Pro 4K TV is priced at Rs. 24,999, the 55-inch variant retails at Rs. 32,999, and the 65-inch variant goes for Rs. 52,999. All three will be available to buy on Flipkart starting July 3.

The TVs take on existing brands such as Vu and Xiaomi, along with an upcoming series of TVs from OnePlus. The OnePlus TV launch is set for July 2, and is expected to have three variants with prices starting at under Rs. 20,000.

While we expect the affordable variants to not directly compete with the new Thomson Oath Pro series, the higher-end variant is priced at over Rs. 40,000. Thomson hopes that its strong pricing will be enough to win over buyers who were considering picking up the new OnePlus TV, or even options such as the Mi TV 4X or Vu Premium 4K Android TV, both of which are priced similarly to the Thomson Oath Pro series.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thomson, SPPL, Thomson Android TV, Dolby Vision
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Apple Not Dominant in Any Market, Plenty of Rivals, Senior Executive Says
Facebook Bans Accounts Linked to Anti-Government US 'Boogaloo' Movement

Related Stories

Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 24,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord's Limited Pre-Orders Go Live Today in Select Markets
  2. TikTok CEO Speaks Out on Ban in a Message to India Employees
  3. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  4. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  5. Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India
  6. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  7. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Set to Debut With a Price Tag Under $500
  9. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  2. India TikTok Ban Threatens China’s Rise as Global Tech Power
  3. Amid TikTok Ban, Zee5 Announces HiPi as Its Short-Video Platform
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform for Wearables Announced, Promises Improved Performance and Efficiency
  5. Vodafone Idea Sees Subscriber Base Drop to 29.1 Crores, Posts Biggest Ever Loss by an Indian Firm
  6. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV With Android 9 and HDR Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 20,999
  7. Google Play Removes 25 Apps Caught Stealing Facebook Credentials From Users: Evina
  8. Poco M2 Pro Launch Set for July 7, Quad Rear Camera Setup Confirmed
  9. TikTok CEO Speaks Out on Ban in a Message to India Employees
  10. Google Postpones US Office Reopening to September as Coronavirus Cases Spike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com